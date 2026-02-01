Catherine O'Hara's unearthed comments on death 31 years before passing

Hollywood mourned the loss of a great this week with the news of Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek and Home Alone actress Catherine O'Hara's passing aged 71. Heartbreaking tributes flowed in from co-stars, fans and loved ones alike as the world remembered Catherine's comedic chops and five decades contributing to cinema.

Following the star's passing on 30 January, old interviews and footage from her career have been unearthed, including the candid comments she made on death more than three decades ago while eulogising her dear friend, actor John Candy.

Catherine and John had known each other from their Second City Television days in the '70s and went on to co-star in Home Alone, all while staying friends up until John's death on 4 March 1994 - which happened to be Catherine's 40th birthday. While delivering a lengthy and emotional speech at his memorial, Catherine shared what she would "hope and pray" for when she herself passed.

© Toronto Star via Getty Images Second City stars John Candy, Catherine O'Hara, Andrea Martin and Eugene Levy

The actress said she was "one of the millions of people whose lives were touched and enriched" by the late actor.

After reminiscing about their professional experiences working together, Catherine went on to reflect: "I realise when I think of John, it’s not in terms of details. I think of John in terms of the big picture. That is why we so mourn our loss, but we treasure it as well."

She continued: "John’s life had meaning. John had principles. He lived by them, he worked by them. He set an example in so many ways. He was a protector. He cared. If he felt you’d been wronged in any way, he’d risk everything to make it right. To make you know you were worth something, too.”

The actress concluded with a poignant message on grief and death: "God bless dear John, our patron saint of laughter. God bless and keep his soul. I will miss him, but I hope and pray to leave this world too someday. And to have a place near God as near as any other soul, with the exception of John."

Catherine O'Hara dies aged 71

Catherine's manager confirmed the news of her death on Friday, 30 January to HELLO! in a short statement.

"Prolific multi-award-winning actress, writer, and comedian Catherine O’Hara died today (Friday, January 30) at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness," it read. "A private celebration of life will be held by the family."

Hollywood remembers Catherine

Catherine's Schitt's Creek family remembered their six years working on the sitcom with the actress. Before playing husband and wife on the show, Catherine had known and worked with Canadian actor Eugene Levy for over five decades, going back to their days in the '70s Toronto troupe, Second City. "Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today," Eugene said in a statement on Friday.

© Getty Images Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Dan Levy and Eugene Levy of Schitt's Creek

"I cherished our working relationship, but most of all our friendship. And I will miss her," he said, extending his love to her husband, Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke.

Eugene's real-life son, Dan Levy, who also played Catherine's on-screen son in Schitt's Creek, said it was "a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O'Hara's brilliance for all those years.

"Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It's hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her."

Macaulay Culkin, who played Catherine's on-screen son in the 1990 film Home Alone and its sequel, wrote on Instagram: "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you, but I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later."