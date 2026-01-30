Macaulay Culkin leads heartbreaking tributes to Catherine O'Hara: 'Mama, I thought we had time'

Macaulay Culkin has paid a heartbreaking tribute to Catherine O'Hara following the news of her passing on Friday, January 30, 2026. Macaulay and Catherine starred together in the 1990 film Home Alone and its 1992 sequel, and they formed a close relationship, with Macaulay calling Catherine "mom" in the real world.

The actor took to Instagram following the news of her death after a brief illness, writing: "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you but I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later."

Catherine played mom Kate in the 1990 classic Christmas movie which saw Macaulay star as eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left at home over Christmas but is forced to protect the family home when two con men plan to rob the McCallister residence.

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal also led the tributes to Catherine.

"Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always," Pedro wrote alongside a picture of him and Catherine on the set of season two of The Last of Us.

"The one and ONLY #CatherineOHara."

Catherine played Gail, a therapist who worked with Pedro's character Joel in season to, challenging his guarded nature with humor while dealing with her own grief after the death of her husband Eugene.

Katie Couric and Lea Thompson also shared their memories with Lea writing: "Kathryn was the most glorious person. Kind, honest, smart, funny, and beautiful beyond words. She carried the spirit. You could feel her love of humanity in her brilliant work. And she had integrity, clarity and wisdom that made her a unique treasure. I know the greats are with her now trying to pick her wonderful brain as to how she could do it all. Here on earth or hearts are a bit broken (sic). We needed you now more than ever. Rest in peace dear friend."

Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara in Schitt's Creek

Catherine's manager confirmed the news of her passing to HELLO! in a short statement.

"Prolific multi-award-winning actress, writer, and comedian Catherine O’Hara died today (Friday, January 30) at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness," it read. A private celebration of life will be held by the family.

© WireImage Catherine O'Hara attends Apple TV+'s Primetime Emmy Party Red Carpet

Born in 1954 in Toronto, Catherine was the sixth of seven children, and began her career in sketch and improvisational comedy in the series Second City Television in the 1970s. In the 1980s she broke through in comedies After Hours (1985), Heartburn (1986), Beetlejuice (1988), Home Alone (1990) and the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York playing the long-suffering mother of Macaulay's Kevin.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Catherine O'Hara in 1990

Catherine became a frequent collaborator of Christopher Guest’s, appearing in four of his movies: Best in Show, For Your Consideration, Waiting for Guffman, and A Mighty Wind. She has won two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Her career saw a resurgence in her 60s when she joined the CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek (2015–2020), earning an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for the iconic character of Moira Rose opposite Eugene and Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy.

"She was my Meryl Streep," wrote Paul Walter Hauser. "I could watch her in anything. Didn’t matter how good or bad the film or show was. I wanted to see what she would do.... Not sure I can process or fathom that she’s gone but I am so grateful for the work she did and how she kept such a flawless reputation in a very sketchy and checkered business."

Director Ron Howard took to X to write: "This is shattering news. What a wonderful person, artist and collaborator. I was lucky enough to direct, produce and act in projects with her and she was simply growing more brilliant with each year. My heart goes out to Bo & family. #RIPCatherineO’Hara "

"Catherine O’Hara - a woman who was authentic and truthful in all she did. You saw it in her work, if you knew her you saw it in her life, and you saw it in her family," wrote Rita Wilson. "Bo, Luke and Matthew, our deepest sympathies. May Catherine rest in peace. May her memory be eternal."