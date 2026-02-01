Breakfast Club star, Molly Ringwald 57, looks youthful in latest outing

Molly Ringwald looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out at the Sundance Film Festival, proving that timeless style never fades.

The Breakfast Club icon, 57, appeared radiant in a flowing black midi dress adorned with subtle textured detailing, which she layered over a sleek black turtleneck for a polished, winter-ready finish. Cinching the waist with a soft tie, the look struck the perfect balance between relaxed and refined.

Adding a playful pop of colour, Molly paired the understated ensemble with vibrant red tights and classic black Mary Jane heels, injecting a youthful edge into the sophisticated outfit. Her auburn hair was styled with soft layers and fringe, framing her face beautifully, while her natural, rosy makeup enhanced her fresh complexion.

© FilmMagic Molly Ringwald attends the "Run Amok" Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival

In more intimate indoor shots, the star switched into a creamy white knit look, complete with a draped scarf detail that lent a cozy yet elegant feel, ideal for Sundance’s alpine setting.

Close-up portraits captured Molly’s warm smile and glowing skin, with delicate hoop earrings and minimal accessories keeping the focus on her timeless features.

© Universal Images Group via Getty Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson and Emilio Estevez, on-set of the Film, "The Breakfast Club", 1984

Molly has been open about her experience as one of the '80s most recognizable stars, and explained why she chose to escape to France in the '90s.

"I've never known a world where I haven't been a little famous," she said on the Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast.

© Getty Images for Netflix Molly Ringwald looks incredible at 57

"At a certain point, I became really, really famous. When you're on the cover of Time magazine, I think when it gets to that point, then it becomes a level of fame that I, personally, don't feel that comfortable with."

"Even though I was happy with the movies that I was doing and I loved the work of actually doing it, but all the fame and the notoriety outside of that, I found it really overwhelming and scary," she continued.

Molly added that fame changed her personality, causing her to become closed off to other people as a form of protection.

"Maybe this is just who I am, but there was a part of it where I became very closed and very self-protective in a way that a lot of people misinterpreted — people thought that I was aloof or stuck up, and it wasn't, it was fear and being very self-protective," she said.

© FilmMagic Molly made a rare appearance

"This was when I was a teenager, when I started to make the John Hughes movies."

The turning point came when she became trapped in a hotel revolving door by the paparazzi and couldn't escape the camera flashes, causing trauma for the young star.

She moved to France in 1992 and worked on French films and theater productions for years before slowly making her return to Hollywood.

The Kissing Booth actress married writer Valery Lameignère in 1999 and divorced him just three years later, before going on to marry writer Panio Gianopoulos in 2007. The couple share kids Mathilda, 21, and 16-year-old twins Adele and Roman.