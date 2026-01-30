Dylan Dreyer's replacement feels she's 'hit the jackpot' as new face appears on TODAY

Dylan Dreyer has been absent from the TODAY Show this week, and her substitute host appears thrilled to step into her shoes, taking center stage in Studio 1A. During the January 28 episode, the Third Hour opened with the usual introductions, but this time NBC News correspondent Emilie Ikeda was seated in the meteorologist’s chair next to Craig Melvin and Al Roker.

"We've got our good buddy Emilie Ikeda," said Al. "Guy, I feel like I hit the jackpot," replied Emilie. "It's Al's anniversary and it's also a Wednesday."

While Emilie takes the reins in the studio, Dylan is currently taking part in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - marking her fourth time at the annual event. HELLO! attended the event and spoke to Dylan about her role on the NBC show.

© NBC Emilie replaced Dylan

Dylan opened up about the recent changes on the show since her co-star, Sheinelle Jones, moved from the Third Hour at the start of January to join Jenna Bush Hager as her permanent co-host on the newly named Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

"We're in the same building, in the same room and when we see each other it's like 'I miss you! Come back!' We're all so close outside of work you know, and we have the same inside jokes. We still laugh and talk all the time. We still do our show on Sirius XM with Al [Roker] too. So everything's still there, but I am sad to have lost my sister on the 9am show."

© Getty Images Dylan Dreyer spoke to HELLO at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 2026

Life away from TODAY

Just before Christmas, Dylan and her three sons settled into her new home in the suburbs of Long Island following her divorce from Brian Fichera. The former couple first listed their $2.5 million New York City home for sale in January. Reports indicated in August that the TODAY Show star temporarily pulled the home off the market.

© Instagram Dylan and her sons moved to the suburbs in November

However, just weeks later, the property was put back on the market – this time with a significant $500,000 price cut. In September, per Realtor, the home was listed as "contingent," meaning they've found a buyer and notwithstanding a few conditions, is ready to be sold. Dylan confirmed the news on her social media page, sharing pictures of her three sons' singular bedroom that has since been emptied out.

Dylan issued a statement via Instagram that shared the news she had split with her husband. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."