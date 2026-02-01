Hannah Waddingham, Jessie Buckley and Cynthia Erivo steal the show at starry London awards ceremony

With a new month comes a fresh wave of red carpet glamour as awards season sweeps into February in style at London's May Fair Hotel for the 46th London Critics' Circle Film Awards. Hosted by film critic Mark Kermode, the ceremony is voted on by over 200 UK critics and celebrates the very best British and Irish films released in 2025.

Nominations were announced in December and featured a host of Oscar and BAFTA favourites, including One Battle After Another, Hamnet and Sinners. Wicked star Cynthia Erivo received the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation, while Frankenstein's Guillermo del Toro received the prestigious Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.

© PA Images via Getty Images Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham led the style pack with a sleek, all-black look. The actress donned a tailored blazer fastened with a single button, paired with a lace-trimmed black top and matching skirt. Black tights and thigh-high leather boots gave the look a sleek, directional edge, while a polished up-do with softly curled tendrils framed her face for a touch of old-Hollywood glamour.



© PA Images via Getty Images Jessie Buckley It's been a very busy awards season for Jessie Buckley, who has been repeatedly recognised for her stellar role as Agnes in Hamnet. The Irish actress stunned with an ethereal, high-neck, silvery-white sequined gown that billowed to the floor. She kept accessories minimal with delicate silver open-toed heels, while a wavy side-part hairstyle rounded off the effortless look.



© PA Images via Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Wicked's Cynthia Erivo stepped out in her usual show-stopping style in a gathered brown gown with a long train that trailed effortlessly behind her. The star is famed for her nails, and she didn't disappoint, showcasing her long white embellished manicure. Cynthia completed the look with silver drop earrings and a stack of chunky rings.

© PA Images via Getty Images Lesley Sharp Pillion's Lesley Sharp proved tailoring was a key trend of the night, stepping out in a crisp oversized white suit that felt both classic and contemporary. The actress, who is a regular attendee at the ceremony and accepted an award on behalf of the cast of Pillion, paired her white suit with pointed red heels for a bold pop of colour, a gold pendant and a sleek side parting.

