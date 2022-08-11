Exclusive: Millie Mackintosh shares hacks for travelling with young children - and mistakes to avoid

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Millie Mackintosh has blossomed since her time as an original cast member on Made in Chelsea alongside newlywed Binky Felstead and her now-husband Hugo Taylor. The mum-of-two exclusively opened up to HELLO! to discuss all things parenting, beauty, travel tips and MIC reunions!

RELATED: Exclusive: Millie Mackintosh on breaking down the stigma around C-sections

"I'm a real romantic at heart so I love a good wedding! The vows, speeches and first dance usually get me reaching for a tissue. It’s made all the more special when close friends and family come together to celebrate, and Binky & Max's wedding was no exception – a really special day," Millie said as she fondly reflected on Binky Felstead's recent nuptials which HELLO! covered exclusively.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Millie Mackintosh makes over Hollywood's favourite leading ladies

The jet-setting 33 year old was keen to share her tried and tested travel hacks, very relatable parenting woes (think toddler tantrums!) And Millie even revealed the exciting new chapter that she and the Made in Chelsea alumni are embarking on. The fashionable mum also has a clear favourite in the royal lady style stakes!

Relationships - from romance to Made in Chelsea reunions

Millie and Hugo's fairytale romance

HELLO!: We are obsessed with the fact you and Hugo are still together - do you ever rewatch yourself on Made in Chelsea?

Millie, 33, has wonderful memories from that time in her life and says: "I love that everyone is still so nostalgic about MIC. I sometimes forget what an impact it had but I guess it was the first show of its kind in the UK and that’s why the fans still love it!"

However, the star confesses: "I can't watch myself on screen, it really makes me cringe. I sometimes catch a little bit of the new seasons, but I haven’t seen the old episodes for a long time."

HELLO!: So many of the original Made in Chelsea cast are now married and/or parents now too, is that handy for playdates and sharing advice?

Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

"A lot of the Made in Chelsea alumni do have partners and families and it’s always great to see one another and have all the kids come along for a play."

These friendships have only gone from strength to strength as they all start their own families. "When your friends become parents and you get to experience that new chapter together, sharing advice and being supportive. It changes the dynamic of your friendships for the better," Millie said.

SEE: Jamie Laing's wedding transformation wows Strictly castmates – see photos

MORE: Binky Felstead's two stunning wedding rings feature 60 diamonds – details

Millie Mackintosh discusses motherhood

Millie Mackintosh is the proud mother to daughters Sienna, two, and baby Aurelia, and she shared that the most rewarding part of motherhood is witnessing the growing bond between the siblings.

Millie adores Sienna and Aurelia's close bond

"The way they smile and laugh at each other. The other day, Sienna was pretending to read Aurelia a book, and it was just magical to watch them chatting in their own little language," Millie said.

HELLO!: What's the most challenging aspect of motherhood?

"In the beginning, for me, the lack of sleep in those early days. It really takes a toll on you, emotionally, mentally, and physically when trying to function on such little, broken sleep."

However, Millie is mindful that "as they get older the challenges change. Right now, we're currently dealing with toddler tantrums but I know in a few months’ time we’ll have moved on from this and it will be something else…"

Time is flying by and HELLO! had to ask whether Millie feels emotional when she thinks of Sienna and Aurelia going off to playschool.

Millie revealed: "Sienna is already at nursery, and she loves it! She walks in so confidently and is always happy to be there with her friends and teachers, which makes me so happy!"

Mille takes Sienna to playschool

Primary School will be a major milestone for the family and Millie confesses that she does feel "quite emotional about the thought of her going to big school."

As is often the way, the mum-of-two realises that "it's far more emotional for me than it is for her but I think most parents feel the same, it’s a reminder that your babies aren’t babies forever."

SHOP: The Beauty Products 5 Editors Won’t Travel Without

READ: Ryan Gosling shares divisive conversation he had with his daughters about Barbie movie

Millie Mackintosh shares her travel hacks for new parents

Millie and Hugo have not slowed down since becoming parents and fans adore seeing the family of four sharing photos of their adventures and happy holidays together.

The family holidays

HELLO!: What are your travel hacks for new parents?

Millie shared some incredible hacks from sun protection to getting rid of sand – which seems to accumulate everywhere, to a great product which negates the need to carry baby milk power formula.

* Sun-protection: "Keeping baby safe in the sun is so important, but not always easy when they’re squirming around!" And Millie's sunscreen application solution is as adorable as it is ingenious…

Millie revealed: "Using a foundation brush to apply sun-cream to a wriggly baby is definitely one of the best hacks for new parents to try. It’ll give you piece of mind that you've been able to cover all the hard to reach spots, but also makes it a little more fun for baby too! They love the tickling from the brush!"

* Milk tabs: A product Millie swears by for parents with young children is Aptamil Follow On Milk Tabs, which are for parents who are already formula feeding. She describes them as: "A great way to reduce carrying a bulky tub of formula when you’re heading out and about. The tab format provides pre-measured amounts, so it’s possible to save time and space on the go compared to powder formulations."

Millie relies on Amptamil Milk Follow on Milk Tabs for Aurelia these days

* Sandy feet: Millie even has a hack for getting rid of sand after playing on the beach, citing cornflour as a "game changer". Millie's method: "Let the baby air dry a little after being in the water and then generously apply the flour to any area where sand is still sticking, wipe off the excess and it will be like you were never at the beach at all!"

HELLO!: Have you had any stresses travelling with the girls?

Millie thinks back to one of the couple's first trips to Italy shortly after she gave birth to her first child: "We took Sienna to Santorini when she was three months old… Santorini with a pushchair isn’t ideal! You could say I didn’t do my research and I learnt the hard way!"

Millie introduces the girls to the local cuisine

Travelling with two is a whole different situation: "The amount that needs packing can be overwhelming, even for short trips. Long car journeys can be very tricky and not the most comfortable for me – sat in the back between two car seats with their favourite show on repeat!"

Millie and Hugo discovered on their recent evening flight back from Greece that her girls do not like evening flights – they wouldn't sleep at all. "Evening flights are not for us!" Millie quietly added: "I’m sure the poor passengers that were on our flight back would also confirm that our girls do not like evening flights!"

PHOTOS: 15 dreamy photos of royals enjoying a day at the beach

MORE: 8 Made in Chelsea stars' engagements and weddings that are straight out of a fairytale

Travelling as a mum compared to pre-babies

HELLO!: How does travelling as a mum compare to pre-babies?

"I was a lot more spontaneous pre-babies in every respect. Around travelling for work, we would book last-minute trips when it was just the two of us. But now, like most families, we plan far in advance and there is a lot of research before we book (so we don't have a repeat of Santorini)."

However, travel remains a joy for Millie in this new chapter of her life and it is all worth it: "I absolutely love travelling with the girls, introducing them to new cultures, seeing their faces as they dip their toes in the sea for the first time, it’s all so magical!" she gushes.

That said, life is also about romance, and Millie said: "It’s really important to have adult only time and I feel very lucky that Hugo and I have managed a couple of trips this year to regroup and remind ourselves we’re not just Mum & Dad!"

SEE: Princess Charlotte's cute white sandals - 5 lookalikes to shop for your little girl

Millie Mackintosh talks fashion and beauty

Everyone remembers Millie's fabulous outfits from her Made in Chelsea days. HELLO! had to ask if life as a busy mum has affected her fashion choices?

The glamour that fans remember

Without a moment's hesitation, Millie said: "Yes! I have accepted that everything I wear at some point throughout the day will get baby sick or sticky handprints all over it!"

Although on a normal day Millie now wears a lot of activewear, or as she likes to call it "easy-wash-wear!" She says: "I love those moments when I’m not in 'mum mode' and can get dressed up in something fabulous for a special occasion."

HELLO! readers love to see what the royals wear, which royal lady's style do you admire most?

Millie's answer is resounding: "Kate. Kate. Kate... So elegant! I love how her style has evolved over the years. She knows what shapes and styles suit her and always puts a modern spin on the final touches."

SEE: 8 times Kate Middleton really surprised us with her outfits

READ: Why Kate Middleton wears polka dots to major events explained

HELLO!: We love your body confidence - what's your secret?

"I find confidence comes from the little things: Looking after myself, working out, getting dressed up (I love a wardrobe try-on), surrounding myself with good people and spending most of my time with those people."

Millie's body confidence secret is positivity

The mum-of-two's positive and mindful approach definitely seems to be working!

Millie Mackintosh joins Aptamil Follow On Milk Tabs ‘Hack the Holidays’ campaign offering parents handy tips and tricks for days out, travelling or venturing further afield for baby’s first holiday. To find out more visit here.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.