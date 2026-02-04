Nigella Lawson announces 'exciting' career pivot - just weeks after Bake Off news

Nigella Lawson has shared that she has more exciting "news to announce" when it comes to her professional endeavours. The TV star recently confirmed that she would be joining The Great British Bake Off as a judge in the upcoming series.

However, in a post on Instagram, Nigella revealed that she will be adding yet another foodie role to her CV this year. Captioning a shot of her storing a pot in the kitchen, she wrote: "I have (more) news to announce: from April I'm joining the @ft_weekend, and will be writing a monthly column about food and all it touches, which is everything, of course."

Nigella, 66, continued: "As some of you may know, before I threw myself into the life of a food writer, I was a journalist, working for a number of papers as a critic and then op-ed columnist, and I’m excited to be back in the fold!" Indeed, she was working at the Daily Telegraph when she started to write about food and ultimately signed her first book deal.

Nigella's new Bake Off role

Her announcement has received more than 4,000 'likes' and numerous congratulatory comments. That included from Alan Carr, who left a series of 'clapping hand' emojis, while Claudia Winkleman wrote "brilliant".

© Corbis via Getty Images The star (pictured in 2000) has long written about food

It comes after it was confirmed that the popular presenter and author would be joining the judging panel of the Channel 4 show alongside Paul Hollywood. It came after Prue Leith’s decision to depart the series after nine years.

"I'm uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now!" shared Nigella, as she confirmed rumours of the move. "Of course it's daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both, but I'm also bubbling with excitement."

She added: "The Great British Bake Off is more than a television programme, it’s a National Treasure – and it's a huge honour to be entrusted with it. I’m just thrilled to be joining the team and all the new bakers to come. I wish the marvellous Prue all the best, and am giddily grateful for the opportunity!"

© ITV She appeared on This Morning after her new Bake Off role was announced

It is Nigella's latest role in front of the screen. She rose to fame by fronting her own Channel 4 cooking show, Nigella Bites and has also participated in cooking competitions, including as a host of US series The Taste.

In recent years, much of Nigella's TV work has taken her overseas. She has been a guest judge on MasterChef Australia and also a main judge on Australia's My Kitchen Rules.