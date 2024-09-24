Nigella Lawson's £5m converted home in Chelsea with ethereal garden is a total sanctuary

There is something about watching Nigella Lawson's food shows that is so comforting.

The television presenter, cooking professional and writer has become the ultimate recipe guru with her countless programmes across the BBC and numerous cookbooks.

Nigella, 64, has filmed plenty of footage for her shows from the comfort of her own home, and thanks to her many appearances on TV, viewers have become familiar with her home, especially her kitchen. However, the broadcaster does often film on a set.

© George Pimentel Nigella Lawson is an instantly recognisable face

Away from her television work, Nigella lives in a £5 million home in London with her two children Cosima and Bruno. The gorgeous home is in a mews, which means her property is on a small street with houses converted from stables.

Nigella moved into the multi-million-pound property in 2013 after splitting from her husband, Charles Saatchi, and the house is also believed to have a cinema and a wine cellar.

We've rounded up the best look of Nigella's ethereal home including her impressive kitchen and overgrown garden.

Inside Nigella's stables-converted home and dainty garden

1/ 5 © Photo: Instagram The kitchen Nigella has a gorgeous kitchen filled with green cupboards and a matching AGA oven. She has metallic silver splashback panels and a matching hanging rod where she stores a combination of silver, copper and blue utensils. This image shared by Nigella revealed that there is an island in the middle of the room with an induction hob, as well as a large double-door fridge at one side, and a fuchsia-pink sink unit. There's also a small dining table with two Perspex dining chairs.

2/ 5 Dining area Nigella previously gave a rare look inside a living area of the home and it's so beautiful. It's furnished with a brown leather armchair and a matching button-back footstool while a bookcase takes up the height of one wall. The space is open-plan and is right by a conservatory area with vaulted ceilings and a stainless steel metal dining set. For lighting, Nigella has added string fairy lights, three pendant lampshades and one cylindrical wall light.

3/ 5 © Instagram Overgrown garden Nigella might be a pro in the kitchen, but she's also a keen gardener. The star often shows off the gorgeous plants she has in her outdoor area and it practically resembles a meadow.



4/ 5 Al fresco dining This photo really shows how magical the garden is. Nigella has positioned string fairy lights on and around the frontal trees of a pergola, with a dining table surrounded by pink, heart-shaped chairs. The romantic area is the perfect place for al fresco hosting. The patio area also includes a wooden bench and various potted plants on either side. It's accessed via white French doors.

5/ 5 © Instagram It's all in the details This 'shelfie' that Nigella previously shared shows that details are important to her when it comes to décor. An array of vases and colour jugs sit beautifully in a cupboard carved into the wall, with beautiful crockery underneath.

