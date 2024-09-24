Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nigella Lawson's £5m Chelsea home conversion with ethereal garden is a total sanctuary
Nigella Lawson's £5m Chelsea home conversion with ethereal garden is a total sanctuary
Split image showing Nigella Lawson at event and her garden© Getty,Instagram

Nigella Lawson's £5m converted home in Chelsea with ethereal garden is a total sanctuary

The Cook, Eat, Repeat host and author lives in the capital

There is something about watching Nigella Lawson's food shows that is so comforting.

The television presenter, cooking professional and writer has become the ultimate recipe guru with her countless programmes across the BBC and numerous cookbooks.

Nigella, 64, has filmed plenty of footage for her shows from the comfort of her own home, and thanks to her many appearances on TV, viewers have become familiar with her home, especially her kitchen. However, the broadcaster does often film on a set.

Nigella Lawson signs copies of her new book "Simply Nigella" at Indigo Manulife Centre on November 3, 2015 in Toronto, Canada© George Pimentel
Nigella Lawson is an instantly recognisable face

Away from her television work, Nigella lives in a £5 million home in London with her two children Cosima and Bruno. The gorgeous home is in a mews, which means her property is on a small street with houses converted from stables.

Nigella moved into the multi-million-pound property in 2013 after splitting from her husband, Charles Saatchi, and the house is also believed to have a cinema and a wine cellar.

We've rounded up the best look of Nigella's ethereal home including her impressive kitchen and overgrown garden.

Inside Nigella's stables-converted home and dainty garden

1/5

nigella lawson home kitchen pic© Photo: Instagram

The kitchen

Nigella has a gorgeous kitchen filled with green cupboards and a matching AGA oven. 

She has metallic silver splashback panels and a matching hanging rod where she stores a combination of silver, copper and blue utensils.

This image shared by Nigella revealed that there is an island in the middle of the room with an induction hob, as well as a large double-door fridge at one side, and a fuchsia-pink sink unit. 

There's also a small dining table with two Perspex dining chairs.

2/5

nigella lawson home conservatory z

Dining area

Nigella previously gave a rare look inside a living area of the home and it's so beautiful. 

It's furnished with a brown leather armchair and a matching button-back footstool while a bookcase takes up the height of one wall.

The space is open-plan and is right by a conservatory area with vaulted ceilings and a stainless steel metal dining set. 

For lighting, Nigella has added string fairy lights, three pendant lampshades and one cylindrical wall light.

3/5

Nigella's garden at home is gorgeous© Instagram

Overgrown garden

Nigella might be a pro in the kitchen, but she's also a keen gardener. 

The star often shows off the gorgeous plants she has in her outdoor area and it practically resembles a meadow.

4/5

nigella lawson home garden z

Al fresco dining

This photo really shows how magical the garden is. 

Nigella has positioned string fairy lights on and around the frontal trees of a pergola, with a dining table surrounded by pink, heart-shaped chairs. 

The romantic area is the perfect place for al fresco hosting.

The patio area also includes a wooden bench and various potted plants on either side. It's accessed via white French doors.

5/5

Nigella shared a 'shelfie' from her London home showing off jugs and crockery on a grey shelf unit© Instagram

It's all in the details

This 'shelfie' that Nigella previously shared shows that details are important to her when it comes to décor. 

An array of vases and colour jugs sit beautifully in a cupboard carved into the wall, with beautiful crockery underneath. 


