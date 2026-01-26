'Giddily grateful' Nigella Lawson confirmed as new Great British Bake Off host

After the surprise news last week that Dame Prue Leith will be stepping away from The Great British Bake Off after nearly a decade, rumours began swirling as to who will take her place, with food writer and television cooking star Nigella Lawson's name thrown into the mix. Now, less than a week on from Prue's surprise departure, Nigella has been confirmed as her replacement, with Channel 4 and Love Productions first announcing the news.

“I’m uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now! Of course it’s daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both, but I’m also bubbling with excitement," Nigella gushed.

"The Great British Bake Off is more than a television programme, it’s a national treasure – and it’s a huge honour to be entrusted with it. I’m just thrilled to be joining the team and all the new bakers to come, I wish the marvellous Prue all the best and am giddily grateful for the opportunity!"

Prue said she is "thrilled that Nigella is to experience brilliant Bake Off".

"She’s sassy, fun and she knows her onions — and her croissants, cake and crumble.”

More to come.