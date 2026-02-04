1980s teen pop sensation looks unrecognizable in new TikTok videos – decades after quitting the music industry

Former teen idol Glenn Medeiros shot to fame in the 1980s with a string of unforgettable hits, but the pop sensation quietly faded from the public eye in the following decade. While fans still remember his music fondly, the popstar has been quietly building a successful life away from the limelight – and recently, he’s been spotted appearing in numerous TikTok videos thanks to his daughter, aspiring singer and internet personality, Lyric Medeiros.

From surprising career pivots to charming duets with his daughter that are taking social media by storm, here’s a look at what Glenn has been up to since his days as a chart-topping performer.

© Getty Images Glenn shot to fame after winning a local radio talent competition '80s idol Born and raised in Hawaii, Glenn burst onto the pop scene after winning a local radio talent show at age 16 in Honolulu, performing a cover of George Benson’s “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You”. The track became a national hit the following year, going on to release six albums and numerous hit collaborations like “She Ain't Worth It" with Bobby Brown. Glenn has spoken candidly about his rapid rise to fame and experimenting with his music, going from classic ballads to a more R&B sound. “Even some of the most brilliant artists, when they were teenagers, and you watch them sing, they didn’t have it together,” he told Greater Good Radio in 2025. “Most people take time to find their sound.”

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Glenn reflects on his 80s music career fondly Career change Glenn famously walked away from the music industry in the mid 90s, and went on to pursue a teaching career. He was previously a Vice Principal at Maryknoll High School in Honolulu and also earned a PhD in Education from the University of Southern California, eventually taking up the post of President at Saint Louis School back in Honolulu. While he’s devoted his time to teaching, the “Love Always Finds A Reason” singer still sings and writes music in his free time, telling Rediscover the 80s, “I owe so much to my music career. Traveling opened up my mind. Touching people with my music was a true blessing.”

© ABC via Getty Images Glenn's daughter is following in his footsteps Popstar daughter Glenn has been married to his wife Tammy since 1996, and the pair share two kids: son Chord (2000) and daughter Lyric (2001). His daughter previously appeared on season 21 of American Idol, citing it as a “full circle” moment that echoed her famous father’s early start in music. “My dad has always been involved in the music industry, and so it’s something that we bond over,” Lyric told 105.9 The Wave, adding that her family has been “so supportive” in helping her balance music and law school.