Meet Alice Cooper's wife of 50 years and their children who followed in their famous father's footsteps

Sheryl was a dancer on Alice's 1975 tour

The “Poison” hitmaker met his future wife, dancer and choreographer Sheryl Goddard, after she appeared in his Welcome to My Nightmare tour in 1975. Sheryl, who performed as a ballerina during “Only Women Bleed”, confessed that she had no idea who the rocker was beforehand.

"I knew everything about Bach, Rachmaninoff, Schumann, Mozart – but nothing about rock and roll, “ she told Az Central. "I could tell you who the Beatles were, and that was about it."

The pair became close during the course of the tour, with Alice sharing on his YouTube channel that “she’d be in my arms, and every now and then I’d steal a kiss…that’s when I knew we should keep this relationship going”.

The pair tied the knot the following year in Acapulco, Mexico, and during the course of their nearly 50-year marriage, Sheryl has continued to perform with Alice, sharing in his love for theatrical stagings.