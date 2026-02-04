Meet Alice Cooper's wife of 50 years and their children who followed in their famous father's footsteps

Alice Cooper might be the king of Shock Rock and one of music’s most theatrical performers, but he’s not the only Cooper with a taste for the macabre. His devoted wife of nearly half a century first met the rocker as a dancer on his famously outrageous tours, and together they raised three children who have each carved out show-business careers of their own.
As the rock legend celebrates his 78th birthday, we’re taking a closer look at the Cooper family, from the love story that blossomed backstage to the talented children who have all followed him into the spotlight.
Sheryl was a dancer on Alice's 1975 tour
Sheryl Goddard Cooper
The “Poison” hitmaker met his future wife, dancer and choreographer Sheryl Goddard, after she appeared in his Welcome to My Nightmare tour in 1975. Sheryl, who performed as a ballerina during “Only Women Bleed”, confessed that she had no idea who the rocker was beforehand.
"I knew everything about Bach, Rachmaninoff, Schumann, Mozart – but nothing about rock and roll, “ she told Az Central. "I could tell you who the Beatles were, and that was about it."
The pair became close during the course of the tour, with Alice sharing on his YouTube channel that “she’d be in my arms, and every now and then I’d steal a kiss…that’s when I knew we should keep this relationship going”.
The pair tied the knot the following year in Acapulco, Mexico, and during the course of their nearly 50-year marriage, Sheryl has continued to perform with Alice, sharing in his love for theatrical stagings.
Calico toured with her father as a dancer
Calico Cooper (1981)
The Coopers’ eldest daughter, Calico, was born in 1981 and quickly followed in her parents’ footsteps. A trained dancer since age 3, she began performing in her father’s shows as a teenager before touring with him full-time, beginning with his Brutally Live tour in 2000.
Despite being born into the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, Calico told Ultimate Classic Rock Alice was just like a regular parent. “He was playing sold-out arenas and then he was teaching soccer…he was kind of one of those guys that was like, ‘I refuse to believe that I can't have both things.’”
Outside of performing with her father, Calico is also the frontwoman of metal band Beasto Blanco; speaking to Az Central about comparisons to her legendary father, Calico said: “I wanted to know that I was good enough to do it on my own. And now…I feel like I deserve to be there."
Calico has also frequently made her mark in Hollywood, appearing in shows like Hawaii Five-0 (2015), and has been married to fellow actor Jed Williams since 2015.
Dash is also a rock musician
Dashiell “Dash” Cooper (1985)
The only son of the Cooper family, Dash caught the music bug early on, telling Music Existence growing up around Alice helped him carve out his own musical style.
“I was exposed to so much music. Every day was a different musical genre” he told the outlet. “Then, I developed my own taste, and started writing my own music.”
Dash was previously the frontman for Runaway Phoenix, and following his graduation from Arizona State University in 2010, eventually formed his current band, CO-OP. The musician told Heavy-Metal.it Magazine that his father was a “very good mentor”, adding that he’s “very instrumental, but he is definitely there from an honest distance”.
The musician was previously married to his wife Morgan Cooper, who he shares twin sons Falcon and Riot (2014) and son Rexington (2018) with, though the pair reportedly called it quits some time after 2021.
Sonora (right) developed a passion for makeup while touring with Alice
Sonora Cooper (1992)
The youngest child of Alice and Sheryl, Sonora was a keen dancer before developing a passion for makeup artistry while performing with Alice during a year off school.
“I played three different characters every single night, and I really had to learn how to do this makeup on my own,” she told Saguaro Spotlight. “Eventually I got pretty good at doing these looks, and I was like ‘maybe I should go to makeup school.’”
With a speciality in SFX and horror-inspired makeup, it’s no surprise she’s painted the face of her famous father, sharing the vampire-inspired look on her Instagram page.
Outside of work, she’s married to her high school sweetheart Diego Diaz, and the pair moved back into the Cooper family home during her pregnancy with daughter Desiree in 2020. The rocker told Az Central: “In some ways, you kind of think it’s God’s way of telling everybody, ‘Slow down. Everybody get back with your families.’”