All about Matteo Bocelli, Andrea Bocelli's son, including his love life, music career, and upbringing

Viewers and attendees of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday, November 27 will get to enjoy the music of Bocelli, but it won't be the voice of Andrea Bocelli that they will be listening to.

Come Thursday morning, the legendary Italian tenor's son, Matteo Bocelli, will be making his debut at the beloved parade.

Before he takes the stage — or rather, float — catch up on all to know about the 28-year-old singer, from how he is following in his father's footsteps to what we know about his personal life.

© Getty Images Matteo as a baby with his older brother and parents in 1997

Matteo's upbringing

Matteo grew up in Forte dei Marmi, a seaside town in Tuscany, Italy, and is the middle of three children that Andrea, 67, has; in addition to Matteo, he shares Amos, 30, with ex-wife Enrica Cenatti, to whom he was married from 1992 to 2002, and daughter Virginia, 13, with wife Veronica Berti, 41.

Matteo started singing at an early age, since he was around six years old, but has previously shared that at first, he wasn't particularly keen on singing in front of his dad. He explained to CBS News in 2022: "Part of this being the son of, is that you cannot really make mistakes. I was quite shy when I was little, so I was singing more in front of my mom and less in front of my father. And then I had at 18 this beautiful chance to make a duet with my father. And that's where I realized that this passion was something bigger."

© Getty Images With his siblings, father and stepmother in 2024

His career

Once he did away with his shyness and realized both the talent and passion he has for music, Matteo released his debut solo single, a pop number aptly named "Solo," in 2021.

Things have only gone up from there; not only has he continued to dive into his solo career, but he has also had the chance to continue to collaborate and perform with his dad, as well as his younger half-sister Virginia. Moreover, remember who Kim Kardashian hired to perform at her wedding, which she infamously accused sister Kourtney Kardashian of copying for her own Italian wedding? Well, while Matteo was not at Kim's wedding, he did perform with his dad at Kourtney's nuptials to Travis Barker in 2022.

© Getty Images Matteo is going on tour this week

Matteo's album and tour dates

In September, Matteo released a new album, Falling In Love, which features several romantic songs such as "To Get To Love You," "Loving You," "Glimpse of Happiness," "Love Like This,' and "If I Can't Have You."

He is currently on tour, performing as soon as Saturday, November 29 at Rancho Mirage, California, and has several other stops across the country, with a final US stop on December 19 in Huntington, New York, before a performance at the Festival de Viña in Chile in February.

© Getty Images With good friend and collaborator Sofia Carson in 2024

Matteo's love life

While he certainly sings his fair share of romantic songs, Matteo keeps his personal life largely out of the spotlight, and little is known as to whether he has a significant other.

However, during an appearance on CBS Mornings ahead of his Thanksgiving Parade debut, asked by Gayle King whether he is "in love," he confirmed: "Yes, I am," with a smile.