Foraging, fish and cookery lessons from TV chefs: Cumbria puts itself on the foodie map

Foodies will head to Cumbria at the end of the month to make, taste and celebrate a range of mouth-watering, local and organic food – promising to position itself among the world's greatest organic food sources.



Not only is the festival offering workshops, courses, foraging days, and advice on menu planning, but classes from popular TV chefs James Martin and Simon Rimmer will put the cherry on top.





Food lovers can see Saturday Kitchen's James cook up gastronomic delights using the best ingredients Cumbria has to offer.



He will share delectable dishes such as smoked haddock with Cumbrian rarebit, sole with Morecambe Bay Shrimps, vanilla and Grasmere Gingerbread cheesecake and slow roast fillet of Cumbrian beef with wild Whinlatter Forest mushrooms.



You can even create these dishes at home with James' very own recipes.

Slow roast fillet of Cumbrian beef with wild Whinlatter Forest mushroom and smoked garlic pommes puree

Vanilla and Grasmere Gingerbread cheesecake with balsamic strawberries



Now's the time to get back to basics, buy local fruit and vegetables or find out how to grow your own and even bake your own bread, and you can pick up these old-style crafts at the festival.



Prince Charles visits Patrick Moore's 'More? The Artisian Bakery', Cumbria in April, 2012 and was apparently more than "impressed with the treacle bread with walnuts and raisins"



Learn from the very best in artisan baking with Patrick Moore's master class. This is sure to get you up and ready in the morning to make some delicious dough.



Or you can attend Simon Phillips' traditional sushi master class to learn the principles of preparing raw fish.



Whether it’s taking a quick forage within the forest for some edible flowers, learning how whisky is made or discovering how to brew the perfect cup of coffee, there is something at this family-friendly festival for everyone.



Visit Tastecumbria.com, September 29-30