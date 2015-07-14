Curtis Stone's Favourite Potato Salad

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS

• 4 lb Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into1½-inch chunks

• kosher salt

• 8 oz bacon (about 8 slices), finely diced

• 1½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

• 2 medium shallots, finely chopped (½ cup)

• 1/3 cup finely chopped gherkins

• ¼ cup drained capers

• ¼ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

• 1/3 cup mayonnaise

• freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Place the potatoes in a large saucepan of salted water, bring the water to a boil over mediumhigh heat and boil about 10 minutes or until the potatoes are just tender; a piece of potato should slip off a knife without falling apart. Meanwhile, in a large, heavy non-stick skillet, cook the bacon over medium-high heat for about 6 minutes or until crisp and golden brown. Drain the bacon on a plate lined with paper towels. In a small saucepan, bring the broth to a simmer over high heat. Add the shallots, pickles and capers, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer very gently for 2 to 3 minutes or until the shallots soften slightly. Remove from the heat. Drain the potatoes in a colander and gently shake to release excess moisture. Transfer to a large bowl. Add a third of the broth mixture to the hot potatoes and, using a silicone spatula, gently fold and turn the potatoes in the hot broth for about 2 minutes or until most of it has been absorbed. Repeat twice, adding all of the solids and just enough of the broth to moisten. The potatoes should break down a bit. Set aside. Gently fold the bacon and parsley into the warm potatoes, then gently fold in the mayonnaise. Season with salt and pepper. Serve warm, chilled or at room temperature.

On a visit to the Chatelaine kitchen, Curtis Stone – father to sons Hudson, 3, and Emerson, 9 months – stopped by to chat with HELLO! about putting delicious food on the table.

Curtis, what motivated you to write Good Food, Good Life ? I’ve got two young kids and a beautiful wife who doesn’t love cooking, and I thought I should write my next book about my life right now. To me, food should be at the centre of your home, but it also shouldn’t be too complicated.

Has your family seen the book? My family has definitely seen it and they love it. We actually shot all of the photos of Hudson and me together at home, in our garden and in the kitchen, so he really enjoyed seeing those.

What characterizes a family-friendly dish in your home? A family-friendly dish doesn’t have to play to any rules. It should just be a delicious meal. I think it’s important to open your kids up to different flavours.

Do you take care of the cooking at home? I do the bigger family meals. Lindsay does a lot of the kids’ cooking. My wife’s a good cook. I’m a lucky guy.

What do novice cooks need to know? Remember that it doesn’t matter how brilliant the result is. People will appreciate the effort, I promise you! –

ERICA CUPIDO