Jerk Chicken Breast with Mango Salad

Serves 4

Recipe by: Susur Lee

SALAD INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups ripe mango, diced
  • 3 tablespoons sweet onion, finely diced and soaked in water
  • ¼ teaspoon habanero chili, finely sliced
  • 1 teaspoon fresh mint
  • 1 stalk fresh coriander
  • juice of ½ lemon
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar or honey
  • sea salt to taste

CHICKEN INGREDIENTS

  • 4 boneless chicken breasts
  • 2 shallots, diced
  • 2 teaspoons ginger, minced
  • 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
  • 4 tablespoons onion or olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon coriander, chopped
  • 6 teaspoons Susur’s jerk seasoning (available at restaurants Lee and Bent)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. To make mango salad, combine all ingredients. Can be made 3 to 4 hours before serving.
  2. For the chicken, add shallots, ginger, garlic, onion oil and coriander to a sauté pan and cook on low heat for about 10 minutes or until it bubbles.
  3. Add the jerk seasoning and let cool.
  4. Once cooled, coat the chicken breasts with the mixture and marinate for up to 6 hours.
  5. Preheat oven to 350° F and roast with skin side down. Flip after 10 minutes and cook skin side up for 10 more minutes or until internal temp reaches 165° F.
  6. Serve the chicken atop the mango salad.

Jacob’s Creek wine pairing: Shiraz

