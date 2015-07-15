Jerk Chicken Breast with Mango Salad
Serves 4
Recipe by: Susur Lee
SALAD INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups ripe mango, diced
- 3 tablespoons sweet onion, finely diced and soaked in water
- ¼ teaspoon habanero chili, finely sliced
- 1 teaspoon fresh mint
- 1 stalk fresh coriander
- juice of ½ lemon
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar or honey
- sea salt to taste
CHICKEN INGREDIENTS
- 4 boneless chicken breasts
- 2 shallots, diced
- 2 teaspoons ginger, minced
- 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
- 4 tablespoons onion or olive oil
- 1 teaspoon coriander, chopped
- 6 teaspoons Susur’s jerk seasoning (available at restaurants Lee and Bent)
INSTRUCTIONS
- To make mango salad, combine all ingredients. Can be made 3 to 4 hours before serving.
- For the chicken, add shallots, ginger, garlic, onion oil and coriander to a sauté pan and cook on low heat for about 10 minutes or until it bubbles.
- Add the jerk seasoning and let cool.
- Once cooled, coat the chicken breasts with the mixture and marinate for up to 6 hours.
- Preheat oven to 350° F and roast with skin side down. Flip after 10 minutes and cook skin side up for 10 more minutes or until internal temp reaches 165° F.
- Serve the chicken atop the mango salad.
Jacob’s Creek wine pairing: Shiraz