Bacon-wrapped Dates With Parmesan

Serves 24

INGREDIENTS

24 deglet noor dates, pitted

¼ pound Parmigiano-Reggiano

24 3-inch strips of very thinly sliced bacon

5 leaves flat-leaf parsley

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400° F. Using a small paring knife, cut a small slit across the length of each date. Cut the cheese into approximately ½-by-¼-inch rectangles (the cheese will not cut into perfect shapes, but that’s OK). Insert a piece of Parmigiano into each date. Lay the strips of bacon out on a work space, next to each other. One by one, place each date at the end of a strip of bacon, and then carefully roll the date along the bacon strip, wrapping it tightly. Place the bacon-wrapped dates on a roasting rack set in a baking sheet, and roast for 10 to 15 minutes, until golden brown and crispy on the outside. Arrange the dates in a bowl with the parsley leaves. Remember, the dates will be hot!

