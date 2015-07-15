Green Goddess Corn on the Cob

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

• 8 ears sweet corn, husked

• ½ cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves

• ¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

• 4 scallions, green parts only, coarsely chopped

• 2 oil-packed anchovy fillets, drained

• ¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

• ½ cup mayonnaise

• freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the corn, reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until the corn is cooked through and tender, about 5 minutes. Drain. Meanwhile, put the basil, parsley and scallions in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Add the anchovies and cheese and pulse until the mixture is a thick paste. Add the mayonnaise and purée until smooth. Season with pepper. To serve, brush the surface of each hot corn cob with a light coating of the dressing and sprinkle a little more cheese over the top.

Q&A …with Katie Lee

Among the fans who’ve fallen for Katie Lee’s Food Network shows is at least one star:Gwyneth Paltrow, who invited Katie to her home in the Hamptons one summer. “I remember she made these perfectly grilled whole chickens and this lobster Cobb salad with duck bacon that was just delicious,” says Katie, who in turn wowed the movie star with her cherry chocolate cookies. “She even asked me for the recipe to post on her website,Goop.” Katie, 33, who was once married to Billy Joel, includes the cookie recipe in her new cookbook, Endless Summer, which she dishes about to Hello! – Chris Daniels

We love these recipes. Why did you decide to devote a cookbook to summer? Thank you! Well, summer is my favourite time of year for so many reasons, but especially for cooking. I live in the Hamptons and we have some of the best farms in the world. I love to stop at the farm stand and load up on produce and go to the seafood shop and pick up fresh fish to make dinner. I serve it all with a local rosé.

What’s your philosophy to outdoor entertaining? Keep it casual. Summer isn’t the time to get too fussy, so create a laid-back vibe with a buffet of simply grilled meat or seafood and a few salads.

You also surf in the Hamptons! I learned to surf a few years ago and it changed my life. It is very freeing to feel a sense of being out of control. I used to be afraid of the ocean and now I am my happiest when I am in the water.

How do you refuel afterwards? I’m always starving after I finish a surf session, so everything tastes better. Fish tacos are a favourite. If it’s breakfast time, I love banana spelt muffins.