Pesto-Roasted Potatoes

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

Pesto •4 cups loosely packed fresh basil leaves

•3 medium garlic cloves, sliced

•1/3 cup pine nuts, slivered almonds or walnut pieces

•½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

•1 cup olive oil



Roasted potatoes •2 pound small red potatoes, washed well, dried and halved

•3 tablespoon pesto

•1 tablespoon olive oil

•1 tablespoon lemon juice or balsamic vinegar

•salt and freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Pesto

Place all ingredients except the olive oil in a food processor and pulse until chopped. Add the olive oil in a thin stream and process until well blended. If the pesto is too thick, add a bit more oil. Transfer to an airtight container or freeze in ice cube trays.

Roasted potatoes

Preheat the oven to 400° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the potatoes in a large pot, cover with cold water and bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook until the outer edges become just tender but the potatoes still solidly hold their shape, about 8 minutes. Drain well, then place in a bowl. Add the pesto, olive oil and lemon juice or balsamic vinegar. Toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Arrange the potatoes in a single layer on the baking sheet, then roast for 35 to 40 minutes, until nicely crusted with the pesto. Serve hot or at room temperature.

