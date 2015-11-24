Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
-
Pastry
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1½ teaspoons granulated sugar
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 3 to 4 teaspoons ice-cold water
- 1 egg, beaten
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup golden corn syrup
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup melted unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon bourbon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup pecan pieces
- 1/3 cup semi-sweet mini chocolate chips
Filling
INSTRUCTIONS
- Whirl the flour with sugar and salt in a food processor until combined. Add butter. Pulse until finely crumbled. With machine running, add water through the spout, 1 tbsp at a time, and continue whirling until dough comes together, 30 seconds. Roll one third of pastry and form into a square. Form remaining pastry into a disc. Wrap each with plastic and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Position rack in bottom third of oven. Preheat to 375° F.
- Roll out larger pastry piece on a lightly floured surface into a 12-inch circle. Gently fold pastry in half and lift into a 9-inch pie plate. Unfold and press dough over bottom and up sides of plate, leaving a ½-inch overhang. Carefully trim edges. Refrigerate.
- Roll out smaller pastry piece on a lightly floured surface into a 12 × 6-inch rectangle. Cutting along the long side, with a ruler as a guide, cut off 12 ¼-inch-wide strips. Discard remaining dough. Working 3 strips at a time, braid the dough on a floured surface. (About 36 inches of braids will line a 9-inch pie.) Brush beaten egg over edges of pie crust. Arrange braids over edges, pressing gently to stick and trimming to fit. Brush with beaten egg.
- Whisk 4 eggs in a medium bowl. Whisk in corn syrup, sugar, melted butter, bourbon, vanilla and salt until combined. Scatter pecans and chocolate chips on the bottom of the pie crust. Pour filling evenly overtop.
- Bake until edge of filling has set and center is slightly jiggly, 55 minutes to 1 hour. Cover with foil for the last 10 minutes, if browning too quickly. Cool 1 hour on a rack.
