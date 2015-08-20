Chicken Avocado and Tomato Melts

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons lime juice

1 medium ripe avocado

4 slices French bread, each 1-inch thick

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

1½ cups baby arugula or spinach

8 slices ripe tomato

1 1/3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken meat

1 cup grated plain or jalapeñoflavoured Monterey Jack cheese

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro or green onions

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 425° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Pour the lime juice onto a wide plate. Quarter the avocado lengthwise, pull it apart and discard the peel and pit. Cut each quarter piece of avocado, lengthwise, into 3 slices. Set the avocado on the plate and coat with the lime juice. Spread mayonnaise on one side of each slice of bread and arrange on the baking sheet. Top each slice with arugula or spinach, 2 slices of tomato, 3 slices of avocado and 1/3 cup of the shredded chicken. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the bottom of the bread is lightly toasted. Garnish with cilantro or green onions and serve.

It’s not too early to get your grill on for barbecue season! In addition to giving flavourful new ways to turn store-bought chicken into delicious entrées, The Great Rotisserie Chicken Cookbook by food columnist Eric Akis also explains how to set up your own barbecue rotisserie, prepare chicken for the spit and serve the juicy, tender meat alongside mouth-watering appetizers and side dishes. – CHRIS DANIELS