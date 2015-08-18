Cheddar-Green Onion Wedge Biscuits

Serves 12 wedges

INGREDIENTS

2½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup butter, cold, diced

1 cup grated aged cheddar cheese

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1¼ cups buttermilk, mixed with

1 large beaten egg

INSTRUCTIONS

Set a rack in the middle of an oven preheated to 375° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl or in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and salt. Using your fingers, two forks, a pastry cutter or mixer, work the butter into the flour mixture until thoroughly distributed. Stir in the cheese and green onions. Gently mix in the buttermilk mixture until a loose, wet dough forms. Lightly dust a work surface and your hands with flour. Turn the dough onto the counter and shape it into a ball, then flatten it into a disk 1½ inches thick. Lightly dust a knife with flour, then cut the dough in half, and then cut each half into 6 wedges. Place the wedges on the baking sheet, spacing them 3 inches apart. Bake for 20 minutes, until puffed and lightly golden. Serve warm.

It’s not too early to get your grill on for barbecue season! In addition to giving flavourful new ways to turn store-bought chicken into delicious entrées, The Great Rotisserie Chicken Cookbook by food columnist Eric Akis also explains how to set up your own barbecue rotisserie, prepare chicken for the spit and serve the juicy, tender meat alongside mouth-watering appetizers and side dishes. – CHRIS DANIELS