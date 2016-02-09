Shaken not stirred: Valentine's Day cocktails
Renowned mixologist Javier de las Muelas of Barcelona’s legendary Dry Martini bar reveals his best cocktails to enjoy on February 14.
SOMEONE LIKE YOU
Ingredients:
15ml
strawberry syrup
10ml egg white
3 raspberries
20ml grapefruit juice
50ml Bombay Sapphire gin
2 drops orange blossom honey
1 dash Peychaud’s Bitters
To garnish: 1 small rose
Method:
1.
Crush the raspberries thoroughly in a cocktail shaker, then add the rest of the
ingredients and shake with ice.
2. Strain into a coupe glass through a fine sieve, add an ice cube and place a raspberry on top.
3. For the final touch, attach a small rose to the stem of the glass.
LOVERS' ELITE
Raise a glass with this creamy cocktail recipe created by London’s The Clipper Bar.
Ingredients:
35ml Elit vodka
15ml Cointreau
10ml sugar
10ml fresh lemon juice
5ml coconut syrup
45ml milk
Method:
1. Combine
all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake thoroughly.
2. Twist the rim of a chilled martini glass in coconut and raspberry powder.
3. Pour the cocktail and add marshmallows for decoration.
The Clipper Bar at The InterContinental London – The O2
BERRY MUCH IN LOVE
If you’re not in the British capital to stop by Catch Champagne Bar & Lounge, serve up their love potion at home.
Ingredients:
30ml Stolichnaya vanilla vodka
50ml raspberry puree
10ml crème de cacao
10ml raspberry liquor
To garnish: cocoa powder, 2 raspberries and 1 shard of chocolate
50ml Prosecco
Method:
1. Shake ingredients with ice for 30 seconds, then strain and serve in a martini glass with cocoa powder on the rim.
2. Garnish with a raspberry and dark chocolate shard.
3.Serve with a shot of Prosecco – topped with a raspberry – on the side.
Catch Champagne Bar & Lounge at Andaz London Liverpool Street Hotel
L'AMOURToast your beloved in style with this fruity blend that will be served at this year’s Oscars.
Ingredients:
30ml Grey Goose Le Citron
50ml peach nectar
A squeeze of fresh lemon juice
1 ginger slice
1 dash of grapefruit bitters
To garnish: 1 rose petal
Method:
Shake all ingredients and strain into a chilled martini cocktail glass. Garnish with a rose petal.
*PHOTO: Scott Grummett for Grey Goose