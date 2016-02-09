Shaken not stirred: Valentine's Day cocktails

Renowned mixologist Javier de las Muelas of Barcelona’s legendary Dry Martini bar reveals his best cocktails to enjoy on February 14.

SOMEONE LIKE YOU





Ingredients:

15ml strawberry syrup

10ml egg white

3 raspberries

20ml grapefruit juice

50ml Bombay Sapphire gin

2 drops orange blossom honey

1 dash Peychaud’s Bitters

To garnish: 1 small rose

Method:

1. Crush the raspberries thoroughly in a cocktail shaker, then add the rest of the ingredients and shake with ice.

2. Strain into a coupe glass through a fine sieve, add an ice cube and place a raspberry on top.

3. For the final touch, attach a small rose to the stem of the glass.

LOVERS' ELITE

Raise a glass with this creamy cocktail recipe created by London’s The Clipper Bar.

Ingredients:

35ml Elit vodka

15ml Cointreau

10ml sugar

10ml fresh lemon juice

5ml coconut syrup

45ml milk

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake thoroughly.

2. Twist the rim of a chilled martini glass in coconut and raspberry powder.

3. Pour the cocktail and add marshmallows for decoration.

The Clipper Bar at The InterContinental London – The O2

BERRY MUCH IN LOVE

If you’re not in the British capital to stop by Catch Champagne Bar & Lounge, serve up their love potion at home.

Ingredients:

30ml Stolichnaya vanilla vodka

50ml raspberry puree

10ml crème de cacao

10ml raspberry liquor

To garnish: cocoa powder, 2 raspberries and 1 shard of chocolate

50ml Prosecco

Method:

1. Shake ingredients with ice for 30 seconds, then strain and serve in a martini glass with cocoa powder on the rim.

2. Garnish with a raspberry and dark chocolate shard.

3.Serve with a shot of Prosecco – topped with a raspberry – on the side.

Catch Champagne Bar & Lounge at Andaz London Liverpool Street Hotel

L'AMOUR

Ingredients:

30ml Grey Goose Le Citron

50ml peach nectar

A squeeze of fresh lemon juice

1 ginger slice

1 dash of grapefruit bitters

To garnish: 1 rose petal

Method:

Shake all ingredients and strain into a chilled martini cocktail glass. Garnish with a rose petal.

*PHOTO: Scott Grummett for Grey Goose