Pippa Middleton talks growing up in a healthy household and shares a must-try recipe

Pippa Middleton has added a new title to her already impressive resume: cookbook author! The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister combined two of her great passions, delicious food and healthy living, to create a recipe book filled with heart-healthy recipes in order to raise money for the charity British Heart Foundation, of which she is an ambassador.

The 33-year-old bride-to-be teamed up with food editors from the digital newspaper Waitrose Weekend, along with BHF-registered dietitians to compile Heartfelt, which hit UK bookshelves on September 29 (available to readers worldwide here).

Pippa Middleton teamed up with the British Heart Foundation to produce Heartfelt Photo: Les Wilson

"Healthy eating is something that all of us strive for, even if we sometimes stray," Pippa tells HELLO!. "Whether it's an occasional guilty pleasure or a daily habit we feel uncomfortable when we eat something we know we shouldn't."

She revealed: "My mother always says preparing a healthy and tasty meal for the family is one of life's greatest pleasures – and pressures. With the demands of family life, even the most enthusiastic cook can struggle to come up with new ideas week in week out and not rely on convenience foods to serve up a meal at the end of a long day. Healthy food is not just good for you, but can also be fun to prepare and delicious to eat."

Below Pippa shares with HELLO! step-by-step instructions for making her chicken and leek casserole. "This recipe is a great wholesome midweek supper to have in your repertoire," Prince George's aunt said. "Adding extra vegetables and beans to a casserole helps you towards your five a day, while also making the meat go further."

CHICKEN & LEEK CASSEROLE

SERVES 4, PREPARE 15 MINS, COOK 30 MINS

Photo: Heartfelt

Ingredients

1 tsp olive oil

1lb 2oz chicken

3 leeks / 14oz, trimmed and thinly sliced

15oz can haricot / navy beans, drained and rinsed

4 sprigs fresh thyme

1 fresh bay leaf

1¼ cups homemade chicken stock or ready-made low-salt /sodium alternative

¾ cup of fresh parsley (flat leaf or Italian), coarsely chopped

Instructions

1. Heat the oil in a non-stick sauté pan and cook the chicken over a high heat until browned on both sides.

2. Remove from the pan, drain on kitchen paper and keep warm.

3. Add the leeks to the pan and cook over a low heat for 3–4 minutes until softened but not browned.

4. Add the beans, thyme, bay leaf and stock, cover and simmer for an additional 4 minutes.

5. Arrange the chicken on top of the beans, cover the pan and cook over a low heat for 15–20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.

6. Scatter with flat-leaf parsley and serve with pearl barley, steamed broccoli florets and some wilted chard or asparagus.

Note: You can also serve with some healthier garlic bread, made by rubbing a halved garlic clove over slices of toasted wholegrain baguette and drizzling over a little olive oil.

234 Kcal / 989 kJ