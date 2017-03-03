Great British Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain to host new BBC cooking show

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has landed an exciting new role! The mother-of-three has been unveiled as the host of BBC's new cookery show The Big Family Cooking Showdown. The news has caused a stir on social media, as the show has been tipped to rival Great British Bake Off itself, which has moved to Channel 4. The baking guru won't be hosting solo: she will be joined by Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two's Zoe Ball, while celebrity chefs Rosemary Shrager and Giorgio Locatelli will be acting as judges in the competition.

Nadiya took to Twitter to celebrate as the news was revealed on Friday, posting a short and sweet message to convey her enthusiasm. "So exciting!" she wrote. Congraulatory messages began pouring in from fans, many clamouring for more details of when they would see the star on the screen. "It will be in the autumn," she replied to one user's tweet.

Nadiya Hussain has been announced as the host of BBC's new cooking show

The Big Family Cooking Showdown will see sixteen families inviting Nadiya, Zoe, Rosemary and Giorgio to their homes, where they will cook their favourite recipes and face a series of foodie challenges in a bid to impress the panel. The contestants will then be whittled down across the twelve hour-long episodes.

Some fans have noted that Nadiya's appointment as host is particularly poignant because she won GBBO, especially with many deeming BBC's newest show to be the biggest rival for the popular baking competition now that it has moved. Social media went into meltdown last year when it was revealed that The Great British Bake Off was moving to Channel 4, and viewers have been avidly waiting to see if the BBC would offer a replacement. While Mary Berry, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc all revealed they would remain with the BBC, judge Paul Hollywood made the controversial decision to remain as a judge and move to the new channel.

Nadiya won Great British Bake Off in 2015

However, the 51-year-old has since opened up about his choice, and explained he was looking forward to the "second chapter". "Chapter one is finished but the second chapter is about to begin," he said during the Good Food Show. "I can't really say too much but none of us were involved in the negotiations. You have the production company and then you have the channel. I always work for the production company… For the new series we will have the same tent, the same crew and the same challenges. I think you will be pleasantly surprised."