How to host Thanksgiving in a tiny apartment, according to viral cook, Dan Pelosi

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and for many of us, we don't have the luxury of hosting the holiday in a sprawling suburban home. I live in a one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn, as do many of my friends, but we don't let the size of our apartments stop us from indulging in Thanksgiving.

But how does someone host when they only have one drawer and limited cooking space? HELLO! spoke with viral cook and hosting expert, Dan Pelosi, about his hosting tips, the best ways to spruce up a Thanksgiving spread, and his recommendations on how to make your event the most special.

Dan, also known as @GrossyPelosi, is a food creator and cookbook author with 211k followers on Instagram. He's penned two cookbooks, Let's Eat and Let's Party. In his second cookbook, Dan created a manual for "season hosts and first-timers alike," as they prepare to party.

© Instagram Dan's first cookbook, Let's Eat, was an instant New York Times bestseller

Three hacks for hosting Thanksgiving in a small apartment

When asked his three biggest hacks to be a more relaxed host, Dan said: "Look at your menu holistically. Think about the tools you have — one oven? A toaster oven? Air fryer?" This is especially poignant for those of us in tiny apartments. When our ovens are overloaded, we can turn to other, smaller appliances, like the magical air fryer.

© Instagram He created Friesgiving to give folks permission to put fries, especially loaded ones, on the holiday table

"Not everything has to be hot," Dan continued. "Salad is welcome. Bread is welcome. Save your one or two 'this must be hot' dishes for when it matters."

Something I definitely needed to hear from Dan was a reminder to read the entire recipe before cooking. I always forget to do this before cooking for an event. "People forget this," Dan explained. "Read it. Think about how long things take. Make things ahead — that's huge."

And lastly, Dan said: "Embrace fun, easy elements!" Thanksgiving can be overwhelming and stressful. But the reason for the holiday is gratuity, family, and friends. So remembering that it should be about the fun is really important.

© Instagram McCain makes 1 in every 4 french fries worldwide

What kind of dishes should hosts make?

Move aside mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, and welcome "Friesgiving." Dan coined the term after partnering with McCain Foods — the maker of 1 in every 4 french fries worldwide. The cook created a new recipe, Loaded Friesgiving Herb Fries with Cranberry Ketchup and Gravy Mayo, taking the holiday classics and giving them a twist.

"For Friesgiving, I really love Thanksgiving leftovers and using up everything you have on hand," Dan explained to HELLO! . "My loaded leftover fries bring in the herbs — thyme, sage, rosemary — and McCain's quick-cook waffle fries." He went on: "You can throw them in the oven while you're reheating leftovers, toss them in herbs, add brie (which I always have), or any cheese you like, melt it, and then take leftover gravy and cranberry sauce and make delicious dipping sauces."

© Instagram The Loaded French Fries can be assembled in 25 minutes!

Loaded Friesgiving Herb Fries are another perfect way to host your friends and family at your small apartment, because everything can be assembled in just 25 minutes.