Matt Tebbutt shares his top healthy snack recipes to make with children

Matt Tebbutt is encouraging parents to get cooking with their children with the launch of his new TV show First Class Chefs: Family Style. The celebrity chef, who was recently confirmed as James Martin's permanent replacement on Saturday Kitchen, told HELLO! Online that getting children involved in the kitchen from an early age teaches them valuable skills and helps them to learn how to make healthy home-cooked meals rather than relying on convenience foods.

This concept is put to the test on Matt's new Disney show, in which he and co-presenter Gia Re judge a cook off between two 9-11 year olds and a member of their family. Dishes are scored against three criteria – healthy eating, taste/ presentation and Family Fit – which judges if the recipes are accessible, easy to cook and affordable.

Matt Tebbutt is the host of Disney's new show First Class Chefs: Family Style

And while Matt was impressed by the cooking skills on display in his new children's TV show, the chef says it's best to start with simple and "fun" dishes such as cakes and biscuits when cooking with children for the first time. Matt also shared his recipes for healthy snacks to make with children over the Easter holidays or after school exclusively with HELLO! Online. Not only are these recipes easy to make, but they are packed with fruit for a tasty way to get their five-a-day.

Coconut & peach lollipops

Ingredients:

1 can of coconut milk

1 tin of peaches

1 lime, juice & zest

Method:

Tip everything into a blender including the liquid from the tin of fruit. Blitz and pour into lollipop moulds.

Freeze for at least 6 hours.

Banana, yoghurt & frozen raspberry slush

Ingredients:

1 banana

150g frozen raspberries

2 heaped tablespoons of Greek yoghurt

A big splash of apple juice

Method:

Blend everything together and add only enough juice to loosen the mix slightly. This needs to be thick and slushy.

Top with fresh raspberries & crumble over some toasted granola if desired.

Matt Tebbutt is supporting Disney's Let's Go Week this Easter. First Class Chefs: Family Style will air on Disney Channel and DisneyLife on 15th May.