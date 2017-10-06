Jamie Oliver transforms Land Rover into an amazing mobile kitchen The celebrity chef said the vehicle has "blown my mind"

Jamie Oliver will be able to cook up a family feast wherever he is thanks to his new car, which doubles up as a fully-functioning kitchen. The celebrity chef has transformed a Land Rover Discovery vehicle into an impressive mobile kitchen complete with a rotisserie, slow cooker and toaster – and he said the finished result has "blown my mind".

"I gave Land Rover a massive challenge to create the ultimate kitchen on wheels. I dreamt big and asked for a lot, and what they've done has blown my mind," Jamie said as he showcased the converted car. "I didn't think they'd actually be able to put a slow-cooker next to the engine and an olive oil dispenser in the boot, but they did. The result is an amazing Discovery, tailored perfectly for me and the family – we love it. This unique creation means we can take our culinary adventures to the next level."

Jamie Oliver's Land Rover Discovery has been converted into a mobile kitchen

The car is the only one of its kind in the world, and is fitted with some unusual mod cons, with a wheel mounted butter churn, a two slice toaster as part of the central console, and a living herb garden in the rear window. While there is a rotisserie that mounts on to the front of the vehicle, Jamie can also cook on two gas hobs, using the rear window spice rack and olive oil and vinegar dispensers to season his food. Meanwhile a 40" flat screen TV that is integrated into the slide out worktop area will keep wife Jools and their five children entertained while he cooks.

The car has a toaster in the central console

Speaking about the project, David Fairbaim, Head of Bespoke at SVO, said: "As a team, we never imagined we'd be asked to produce wheels that churn butter, so it has been great fun working alongside Jamie to bring his vision to life. He really wanted to push the boundaries of what was possible with this versatile vehicle and the team fully embraced the challenge.

"Discovery helps our customers make every day an adventure, and this special vehicle will give Jamie and his family the chance to cook amazing meals anywhere they want to."

