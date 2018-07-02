Calling all Willy Wonkas: you can now INVENT your own chocolate bar Excuse us, we’re quitting our day jobs.

Ever since Freddos increased to the, frankly, offensive price of 30p, we’ve toyed with the idea of starting our own chocolate shop to fill a much-needed gap in the market and create a monopoly at school tuck shops. Just us? Ok. But if you’ve ever daydreamed about the perfect chocolate flavour, then Cadbury is offering a competition to make your wildest dreams come true. Providing they’re about a new almond and orange dairy milk or something, not anything crazy like marrying a prince, because if you hadn’t heard, you’re a few months too late.

Try your hand at including different flavours, such as tomato, shortbread, or rosemary

Cadbury often bring out limited edition flavours, but for the first time, the chocolate brand is putting customers in control of the next one. Via a competition, chocoholics can invent their very own chocolate bar, using over 90,000 combinations. Will you opt for cookie dough, raisin, and pecan? Or throw caution to the wind and choose rose, cinammon, and raspberry? You then explain why you chose your creation, even have the chance to name your bar, which sound like a wonderfully self indulgent thing to do if you opt for your own name. Or use it as as a way to get back at someone- “as bitter as my ex-husband’s heart. I’m calling it ‘Little Choc of Horrors’”. Or, of course, you could just go for ‘Top Choc’ too. Whatever.

The Cadbury Inventor competition is currently open, and closes on the 31 July. All entries will be put through a “rigorous judging process with the finalists being selected based on two very important elements: taste and creativity.” Three finalists will then get to go to Willy Wonka’s, sorry, Cadbury’s Chocolate Centre of Excellence in Bournville, to experiment with their ideas and make their bars reality. Then all three will go on sale in 2019 for fans to try and vote their favourite - to decide on the ultimate winner. Let. The Games. Begin.