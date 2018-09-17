Meghan Markle is releasing a book - find out about her new venture The Duchess visited victims from the Grenfell Tower fire earlier this year

The Duchess of Sussex has combined her passions for food and philanthropy with an exciting new project. Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Meghan has helped to produce a cookbook by a group of women from Grenfell Tower, who run the Hub Community Kitchen for the neighbourhood.

Not only has Meghan written the foreword for the book, she is also said to have cooked with the women and helped them to get published. The publication - called Together: Our Community Cookbook - is said to celebrate the power of cooking to bring communities together. The proceeds from the book will support the Hubb Community Kitchen, enabling it to stay open and to thrive.

Meghan Markle has helped to produce a new cookbook

The Duchess of Sussex wrote in the foreword: "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to…Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive."

STORY: Meghan's secret visits to Grenfell Tower victims revealed

Meghan first visited the first visited the kitchen in January 2018 and has continued to make regular private visits. It was revealed in February that she had been making secret visits with victims of the Grenfell Tower fire ahead of her royal wedding. It was said at the time that the former Suits star had been quietly making private visits to organisations to get to know the charity sector before joining the royal family.

See Meghan with the women from the community kitchen

The 37-year-old was said to have visited the Al Manaar community mosque, situated just minutes away from the Grenfell Tower site in North Kensington, West London. Meghan arrived without Harry on both occasions but guarded by a royal protection officer and one of the prince's aides.

Meghan has a passion for cooking and used to share recipes on Instagram and her blog

Al-Manaar Centre facilities include a kitchen and canteen, which serve the community throughout the week. Since the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, the Kitchen and Canteen have become one of the facilities frequently used by the survivors and the wider community from North Kensington. Homeless guests are also served warm food and breakfast in the Canteen during the winter.

MORE: See what 'foodie' Meghan eats in a day

Survivors of the Grenfell tragedy, which saw 71 people die in the June 2017 blaze, previously told The Mirror how Meghan's visits "mean so much" to the community. A leading Grenfell community member said: "Meghan's visits mean so much to us. She has a special place in our hearts."

The cookbook was Meghan's idea to support the Hubb Community Kitchen

As well as a keen interest in the charity sector, Meghan is also a passionate foodie, and previously shared recipes and interviews with chefs on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig. The Duchess also revealed how much she loves cooking for her nearest and dearest, so it's no wonder she jumped at the opportunity to work on the cookbook.

Loading the player...

Learn more about the Duchess of Sussex

"I am a big fan of Sunday suppers. Whether we're eating lamb tagine, pot roast or a hearty soup, the idea of gathering for a hearty meal with friends and family on a Sunday makes me feel comforted," she told Today. "I enjoy making slow-cooked food on Sundays, like Filipino-style chicken adobo. It's so easy—combine garlic, soy (or Bragg Liquid Aminos), vinegar, maybe some lemon and let the chicken swim in that sauce until it falls off the bone in a Crock Pot."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.