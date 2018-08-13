Meghan Markle's sweet childhood tradition with dad Thomas revealed What a sweet tradition!

Before her acting days and long before she joined the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex was just like any other little girl. She had childhood traditions that she shared with her father Thomas Markle and her mother Doria Ragland, but a particularly sweet custom was a trip to her favourite restaurant with her dad.

Writing in her now-closed Instagram account, Meghan revealed: "I used to have lunch with my dad here after every tap & ballet class. Happy. Thank you. More please. #mussos #hollywood." The former Suits star wrote the caption alongside a black-and-white snap of the iconic restaurant Musso & Frank Grill located in Hollywood, California.

The restaurant, which has been dubbed 'the genesis of Hollywood', opened in 1919 as a classic New York-style bar and restaurant. It still serves its traditional steakhouse menu and has featured in several films including Ocean's Eleven and What Makes Sammy Run? Celebrities including Johnny Depp, George Clooney, Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt have all visited.

Meghan's sweet tradition with her dad

Meghan, 37, is a known foodie and even incorporated her love of food into her Suits role. In an interview with Marie Claire in 2013, she said: "I love to cook. My character is a foodie because they know that I'm a foodie. I'm always on the quest to find amazing new restaurants and new recipes." She also used to regularly post delicious-looking photos of her meals on social media, with seafood making a big appearance.

It's no surprise that Meghan and her father used to hang out in Hollywood. The Los Angeles-born royal grew up in the leafy suburb of Woodland Hills, an area popular with the stars, until her parents divorced. Thomas worked as an award-winning lighting director, earning an Outstanding Achievement in Design Excellence Emmy for his work on TV shows, General Hospital and Married with Children. Meghan once described her dad as "the most hardworking father you can imagine".