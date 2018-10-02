Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding chef just earned another huge accolade It's been a memorable year for the chef

The chef who catered for Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May has just been awarded another huge accolade. Clare Smyth, who created the menu for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's evening reception, earned two Michelin stars for her restaurant, Core by Clare Smyth, just over a year after opening.

Clare was presented her award in a ceremony hosted by her former boss Gordon Ramsay on Monday evening, and told the audience: "It makes it obviously even more special that Gordon's handing it to me… It's been a hell of a year. We've achieved what we really set out to achieve."

Clare Smyth was awarded two Michelin stars on Monday

Gordon later congratulated his protégé on Instagram, sharing a photo of them hugging, adding the caption: "And of course… a huge well done to @chefclaresmyth and the team at @corebyclaresmyth!! Very proud."

The accolade for the Notting Hill restaurant follows an incredibly successful year for Clare, who was named the world's best female chef in July, and won the Michelin Guide's inaugural award for best female chef in 2017. Clare was also made an MBE in 2013 for her services to the hospitality industry. Her restaurant, Core, is described as an "elegant and informal dining restaurant with an emphasis on natural, sustainable food, sourced from the UK's most dedicated farmers".

Clare catered for Prince Harry and Meghan's evening wedding reception

The talented chef catered for 200 people at the royal wedding evening reception on 19 May, serving "posh burgers" and pork belly to prestigious guests including the senior royals, Serena Williams, George and Amal Clooney. Chatting to HELLO! in the Nespresso kitchen ahead of the Michelin Star Awards, Clare said of the experience: "It was really fantastic being able to work with them [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle]. The fairytale story was my lasting memory from the wedding. Everyone globally saw it and it couldn't have been more perfect. It was completely surreal, everything was surreal. It's something that Britain does very well. And they were so happy."

