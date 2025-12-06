Prince Harry's 4 'hated' foods Meghan Markle avoids at home

Prince Harry, much like his father King Charles, is known to be a relatively picky eater – he never enjoyed his mother's favourite, lobster, and it seems that there are some foods his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, likes to use that he simply is not a fan of.

In her highly-anticipated Christmas special of her hit lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, the 44-year-old invited chef and restaurateur Tom Colicchio to share Christmas culinary traditions from his Italian-American family, including the Feast of the Seven Fishes and a beetroot salad.

© Netflix Meghan Markle revealed lots about the family in the With Love, Meghan holiday special

As he listed off the salad's ingredients, Meghan began to laugh, explaining: "I'm so excited to eat this because you don't cook the things as regularly that your partner doesn't love to eat."

She continued: "So, if I gave you the top things my husband hates to eat… Beets – he would call them beetroot, as they say in England. Black olives, fennel, and pickled vegetables," all of which were key ingredients in Tom's salad.

Prince Harry's unexpected appearance

The Duke of Sussex made an unannounced appearance at the end of the 56-minute show, after Tom and Meghan cooked her mother Doria's Christmas Eve gumbo dish alongside the beetroot salad.

While she was cooking, he waltzed into the kitchen saying: "Hi guys, I smelled gumbo," before giving his wife a kiss." Known for their public displays of affection, the couple engaged in some playful teasing, with Prince Harry calling the beetroot salad an "anti-salad".

© Netflixx The husband and wife duo share a kiss in the holiday special

He then raved about gumbo, which is Doria Ragland's signature dish, saying: "Gumbo for me is one of my favourites, especially her mum's, but before the fish goes in." While he's tucking into the meal, he jokes: "I'm not so sure it's as good as your mum's, but it's certainly close."

After trying her chicken and sausage andouille, Prince Harry joked about the spice level, adding: "I can feel it puncturing through the top of my head right now."

Prince Harry's picky eating

Prince William's younger brother has always had an aversion to strong earthly flavours – in August 2025, former royal chef Darren McGrady took to Instagram to respond to the Duchess of Sussex's revelation in the trailer for the second season of her series that her husband doesn't like lobster.

"It's true that Prince Harry was never a fan of lobster," he began. "His mother loved it but would never order it when out with friends. She thought it too expensive. So instead, she would have me, her chef, prepare lobster thermidor at least once a week.

"And if William and Harry were home, then BBQ baby back ribs and corn followed by banana flan or ice cream. Everyone happy! [smiley face emoji]."