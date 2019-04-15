Disneyland just launched an epic vegan and vegetarian menu and fans are going wild See how it works

Veganism and vegetarianism have been taking the world by storm over the last few years and it's showing no signs of slowing. Since the popularity of the lifestyle choice has grown, many people have decided to adopt it and many businesses, including the likes of Marks & Spencers, Pret A Manger and Greggs have decided to cater for it too. Now, Disneyland is the latest to do so.

The Californian theme park has introduced pamphlets, which break down each restaurant on-site, and explains which dishes in each outlet contain animal by-products and meat. It also breaks down how long you're likely to dine at each so you know where you can grab a quick meat-free bite if you need to. The restaurants are categorised by quick service (QSR) or table service (TSR) and if the dishes are for breakfast (B), lunch (L), or dinner (D).

We have to say, the company's efforts are impressive. There are 75 vegan and vegetarian options on offer to choose from and the great detail the pamphlet goes into - it actually breaks down every ingredient - makes it brilliant for those who might have allergies such as lactose or gluten.

Many believe this has been in the works for some time as last year, PETA's youth division peta2 collaborated with actress Aubrey Miller, who is vegan, to create a video about the animal-free offerings at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.

"I have been a vegan since birth, and not only do I do it for my own health, but I do it for my love of animals," Miller said while making the guide. "And I think it's really cool to say that no animals were harmed in the making of my meal."

Naturally, fans have praised the company for its efforts to provide better for people who follow either veganism or vegetarianism. One Twitter user said: "I just love how vegan-friendly Disney is," while another revealed the news has prompted them to make a trip: "I've been avoiding going because no vegan food, but now looks like I'm planning a family vacation!".