Where to eat, stay and go in New York City

New York City is one of the hottest tourist destinations in the world. Last year, 64.3 million people visited the city known for its delicious food, endless nightlife, and regular celebrity sightings. But traveling to New York can be overwhelming. It's a fast paced place with over eight million residents buzzing around trying to just live. So, before you book a trip to The Big Apple, take a peak at HELLO!'s guide. We share tips on neighborhoods to frequent, restaurants to dine at, attractions to visit, and hotels to stay at.

Take it from the HELLO! staff — New Yorkers who love to have a good time. Whether you're in town for the holidays, visiting a friend or family member, or you just want to explore the city that never sleeps, HELLO!'s guide will be your best friend in planning a trip you'll never forget.

Marsanne View post on Instagram Marsanne opened this May and is intent on bringing a different side of the Adriatic Mediterranean coast to New Yorkers with its eclectic and luxe cuisine. The restaurant is all about offering a balance of rich and delicate flavors with traditional Middle Eastern fare like Labneh, Za'atar and spices, plus a touch of elegance in its cozy and warm set-up right around the corner of 8th Avenue. If you can get one of their desserts, they're a must-try (specifically the Tiramisu or the ice creams), and any of the entrees or mains featuring egg are highly recommended!

Commerce Inn View post on Instagram Few restaurants are as cozy, charming, and exemplary of fall vibes than is the Commerce Inn, which sits on one of the most quaint and quiet corners of the West Village. The far more lowkey third restaurant of famed New York City restaurateurs Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, who own the celebrity favorites Via Carota and I Sodi, Commerce Inn stands out from its two flashier — though certainly also just as worthwhile — counterparts because of its unassuming but unique character. As opposed to the Italian Via Carota and I Sodi, Commerce Inn is Shaker-inspired, and serves rustic dishes reminiscent of a colonial American tavern such as country pork chop, shaker beans and cod cakes inside its cabin-like interiors.

Fresco by Scotto View post on Instagram Fresco by Scotto has been a New York institution since its 1993 opening, a family-run establishment that prides itself on serving up traditional flair with a modern spark. Owned and operated by the Scotto family, this restaurant is the perfect spot to bring a group of your loved ones for an occasion that can only be described as "hearty," with its menu boasting many highlights of modern Tuscan cuisine and regional Italian flair. Plus, chances are that you might see some of the patrons (and owners) break out into a dance party if you find yourself there at an opportune time, there's never a dull moment at Fresco. Plus it's a favorite of New York-based TV stars like Kelly Ripa and the hosts of the Today Show.

Daisy Dukes Honky Tonk NYC © Daisy Duke's Honky Tonk NYC Daisy Duke's Honky Tonk NYC The newly opened Daisy Duke's Honky Tonk on 47 Stone Street brings a bit of country flavor to FiDi's commercial nook, and you best believe it's the place to always be down for a good time. The ground floor provides a lineup of live country music on most nights, and the "Buffalo Bar" serves classic cocktails and beers plus comfort food (fried chicken, anyone?). Upstairs, the "Rodeo Arena" features a second bar for more eclectic drink options, plus the "Copper Canyon Train" style booths and semi-private room "Rustler's Roost" with antique treasures throughout.

Sarabeth's © Kathryn Sheldon Sarabeth's in New York City Iconic Sarabeth's is located in the heart of Greenwich Village, and it's well worth a visit! The two-story location is the perfect venue to grab their notoriously popular brunch, or dinner. The upscale venue is ideal for a celebration or catch up with friends and offers something for everyone. We highly recommend their rosemary gruyere popovers for starters, accompanied by the most delicious velvety tomato soup with cheddar cheese and dill. Steak, oysters and salmon make up the mains for your protein fix, but save room for dessert - it's hard to choose with milk and cookies, raspberry bread pudding and a seasonal crostata all on offer.

Enjoy a meal with a view at STK © STK STK STK has several locations in New York City, and the restaurant is an ideal place to go for a celebratory meal at any time of the year, but with an impressive rooftop overlooking the waterfront, spring is the time to visit. Grilled octopus, pan seared scallops and duck gnocchi with parmesan cream, butternut squash, oyster mushrooms and brussels sprouts all feature. Other classics from STK available all year round - such as the lobster mac and cheese, truffle fries, and of course, steak.

Stay in the heart of the city at the citizenM Hotel SoHo © citizenM citizenM Hotel SoHo citizenM hotel is ideal for choice if you are planning a pitstop visit to NYC and needing somewhere centrally located. With a rooftop bar and within walking distance to Little Italy, China Town, the Lower East Side, as well as SoHo – to name but a few must-see neighborhoods – it couldn't be more ideal for a first or second time visit. Rooms are modern and operated by an iPad, controlling everything from the temperature to lighting and blinds. The self check-in service makes for an easy arrival after a long journey, and you have the option of a Brooklyn or Manhattan window view depending on availability. There is also a buffet breakfast that will set you up nicely for the day, with everything from eggs to bagels and croissants on offer. What's more, the hotel is currently leading a Sleep Like a Champion campaign, making it easier than ever to fall asleep while away from home. You can check it out here.

Enjoy a taste of luxury at JFK's Virgin Atlantic clubhouse © Virgin Atlantic John F. Kennedy Airport's Virgin Atlantic clubhouse in New York Next time you're traveling from NYC, treat yourself to the ultimate hassle-free journey with Virgin Atlantic. Their JFK Clubhouse is the perfect place to relax in before a long flight, complete with an entertainment zone, showers, luggage storage and a complimentary a la carte menu with plenty of tasty American-style dishes on offer. These include chicken wings, burgers, flatbreads and salads, while desserts range from baked New York cheesecake to the clubhouse's signature cookie. To help with any pre-flight nerves, there is also a vast range of complimentary drinks, from mocktails to cocktails – their Virgin Redhead is a must try. Passengers with an First Class ticket or those who are Flying Club Gold Card members all get access.

Enjoy a special dining experience at Leland © Leland The dishes are divine at Leland Leland Eating and Drinking House is a one-of-a-kind restaurant located in Prospect Heights, and it's well worth a visit. The stylish venue is incredibly popular with locals - always a good sign - and the majority of its seasonal, ever-changing menu is made from scratch. Everything from the butter to the bread, and it's all divine! Their speciality is the half chicken that has been dry-aged for 24 hours, along with their fresh salads that are so full of flavor. The Japanese sweet potato with pine nut verde was both mine and my guest's favorite dish on the menu. There is an impressive selection of drinks too, from wine and beer to cocktails and mocktails. With non-alcoholic drinks being more and more popular, it was nice to see so many options, their cranberry shrub with cider and vinegar to give it a kick was divine! The restaurant also hosts lots of events, including cooking classes, and has a special handmade pasta menu every Monday. https://www.lelandbrooklyn.com/