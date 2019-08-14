Chocolate Guinness cake is THE dessert upgrade you never knew you needed Guinness takes this cake to another tier!

If you think Guinness is only for older men retiring to the pub you'd be oh so wrong - just ask Duchess Kate! By adding the velvet bitterness of Guiness to a chocolate cake you heighten the rich flavour of chocolate taking it to that extra level. This recipe is complete with a sweet white icing bringing it all together and making the cake resemble its stout counterpart - thick and dark with a white creamy head. This is one indulgent chocolate cake you cannot miss out on.

Fancy trying this chocolate Guinness cake? Why not gather your fellow tea drinkers and cake munchers and sign-up to host your own Coffee Morning which takes place on 27 September in support of Macmillan's Cancer Support!

Watch how to make the Guinness cake below and scroll down for the recipe...

Preparation time: 30 minutes, Cooking time: 45-60 minutes, Serves: 12

INGREDIENTS

For the cake

250ml Guinness

250g Unsalted butter

75g Cocoa powder

400g Caster sugar

150ml Sour cream

2 large Eggs

1 tbsp vanilla extract

275g Plain flour

2½ tsp Bicarbonate of soda

For the icing

300g Cream cheese

150g Icing sugar

2 tsp Cornflour

125ml Double cream (or whipping cream)

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to gas mark 4/180°C/160°C Fan/350ºF, and line a 23cm /9-inch springform tin.

2. Pour the Guinness into a large saucepan, add the butter and heat until melted, then whisk in the cocoa and sugar.

3. Beat the sour cream with the eggs and vanilla and then pour into the pan and finally whisk in the flour and bicarbonate of soda.

4. Pour the cake batter into the greased and lined tin and bake for 45 minutes to an hour. Leave to cool completely in the tin on a cooling rack.

5. For the icing, whip the cream cheese until smooth, sieve over the icing sugar and cornflour and then beat to combine.

6. If using double cream, add it and beat until you have a spreadable consistency. If using whipping cream, whisk into soft peaks, then add roughly a quarter into the cream cheese mixture and once this is combined, fold in the rest.

7. Ice the top of the cake and voila, you have a showstopper Guinness cake for your guests to enjoy.

Macmillan's Coffee Morning takes place on Friday 27 September and we need your help to support the growing number of people living with cancer across the UK. Sign up at