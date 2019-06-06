Who is The Batch Lady? Cookery's answer to Mrs Hinch is social media's new star You're going to love this lady…

First Mrs Hinch came along and spring cleaned our lives with her amazing housework tips and tricks, and now a new Internet sensation has arrived to help us in the kitchen. Prepare to hear a lot about The Batch Lady in the coming months, HELLO! readers. Mum-of-two Suzanne Mulholland from Edinburgh is a batch cooking and meal planning expert who lives on a remote farm and has found fame online thanks to her super-organised cooking skills. You'll find Vlogger Suzanne on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, plus she has her own website where she shares her cooking hacks and recipes with her followers.

Instead of cooking every night, Suzanne prefers to spend an hour making her family's meals on a Sunday for the seven days ahead and then freezes them. A look inside her freezer shows bags and bags of pre-prepared meals stacked on top of each other. One of Suzanne's tips is to cook with mainly frozen foods, particularly vegetables, for ease and cost-effectiveness.

On her Youtube channel, The Batch Lady states: "By batching meals with similar ingredients you can make meals fast, double each portion and you will find that you can make a lot of different meals in a short space of time. All the recipes are freezer friendly, so you can make them whenever you want and simply freeze till needed. I love to spend 1 hr on a Sunday and batch my week' worth of meals, that way I don't cook from scratch during the week. Perfect for those busy school and work nights."

Just like Mrs Hinch, The Batch Lady is great on camera and has a lovely, warm manner. She's also got a stunning kitchen and loves to show her latest homeware accessories off to her followers. "I love your freestanding menu board," writes one fan on her Instagram page. In one post, Suzzane shares a photo of some cool, teal measuring cups, writing: "Measuring in cups is so much easier, than getting scales out. Plus great for portion control. For example, 1 cup of Bolognese sauce = adult portion. 1/2 cup fajita beef = 1 adult portion."

The beauty of Suzanne's planning ahead is that she can have relaxing weeks too. In one post, she tells her fans: "Busy week ahead, so thought I’d have a no cook week, and use my meals made in advance. Love being organised ahead of the game."

The social media star also says her meal planning saves her time in the supermarket, as she knows exactly what to buy. How many wasted minutes do we all spend staring aimlessly at supermarket shelves wondering what to cook? Suzanne says: "Loving being so organised. 3 dinners from my freezer planned for this week, saves so much time in the evenings but also saves time doing the weekly shop. It took me 14 minutes to grab what I needed for this week's supermarket shop." Fourteen minutes?!

That's it, we're converted.

