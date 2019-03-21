Lorraine Kelly shares her creamy celeriac soup recipe The TV host shared her recipe for a good cause

Lorraine Kelly has shared one of her favourite soup recipes, for a very worthy cause. The ITV Lorraine host created a creamy celeriac soup to support Centrepoint’s The Big Broth campaign, a fundraising initiative to support homeless young people aged 16-25 across the UK.

Give Lorraine’s soup a try, and if you’re feeling inspired you can submit your own recipe to The Big Broth competition, which will be judged by Aldo Zilli, Thomasina Miers and William Sitwell. The winning recipe will be sold in supermarkets across the country by Yorkshire Provender, with a donation made to Centrepoint for every pot sold.

INGREDIENTS:

3kg celeriac

3 white onions

5 cloves of garlic

150g butter

50ml olive oil

250ml double cream

2l vegetable stock

1 sprig of rosemary

250ml milk

Salt

Pepper

MORE: What is the Keto diet and does it work?

METHOD:

Peel the celeriac and onions and cut them into 2-3cm chunks. Try to make them all roughly the same size so they cook evenly. Peel the garlic cloves and lightly crush them. In a large based saucepan add the oil and butter, then place on a medium heat. Once the butter has melted, add the celeriac, onion and garlic then fry gently for 5-6 minutes until they start to soften. Season with salt and pepper and throw in a sprig of rosemary. Add the vegetable stock and milk (make sure they're hot so you don't cool everything down) and cover with a lid. Allow to simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the vegetables have cooked through and are completely soft. When the soup is ready to be blended, take off the heat and remove the rosemary stalk. Pour in the double cream and blend until smooth. Check the seasoning and serve immediately.

Enter your tastiest soup recipes to Centrepoint’s The Big Broth, in association with Yorkshire Provender: https://centrepoint.org.uk/the-big-broth