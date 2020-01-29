Mini-me chefs! Jamie Oliver's son Buddy looks just like dad as they cook together in new photo There's a new cook in town!

It's a case of like father, like son in more ways than one for Jamie Oliver and his lookalike son Buddy. The chef's Instagram fans are going wild over his latest post which shows a very cute nine-year-old Buddy learning to fillet a fish with his famous dad. Jamie wrote: "Buddy filleting again and getting better with practice. Who else has a mini chef who loves cooking in the kitchen with them?? Would you guys be up for a kids' cooking club???" We can't believe how much Buddy looks like his dad – the same eyes and cheeky grin – he is certainly his dad's mini-me.

WATCH: Jamie talk about cooking for his wife Jools

It's adorable that Buddy is showing an interest in his dad's profession, learning those key culinary skills at an early age. He's certainly got the best teacher to show him the ropes and we're totally here for a kids' cooking club.

MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite foods: what the Duchess loves to eat

Jamie's son Buddy looks just like his dad in this new snap Photo: Instagram / Jamie Oliver

Jamie's fans loved the photo, with many noticing the family resemblance. One said: "Man, he looks like you!" and another wrote, "Wow! Pot model of his dad!" Another follower commented: "So fab! Love that little face… what an education."

MORE: Love your hot sauce? You need to try John Whaite's mouthwatering, Sriracha glazed lamb recipe

The star's fans also liked his idea of a children's cooking club, sharing their family experiences in the kitchen. One said: "My boys love cooking with me and I love having them in the kitchen. Just like my Mum did with me when I was young. Kids cooking club sounds amazing." And one mum told Jamie: "Yes to kids cooking club! I have 4 babies between 4 and 14 years old and they all began helping in the kitchen when they were toddlers!"

Looks like this might be Jamie's next big project…

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.