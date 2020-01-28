Love your hot sauce? You need to try John Whaite's mouthwatering, Sriracha glazed lamb recipe The recipe even comes with beetroot tabbouleh

John Whaite's sriracha glazed lamb recipe with pomegranate and beetroot tabbouleh is a Siracha fans' dream but is also a mouthwatering treat for the senses. John says: "It’s often the weird and wonderful, utterly disparate ingredients which unify to make the most satisfying of meals. Pomegranate molasses, with its lip-puckering tanginess, marries very well with the salty spice of Sriracha chilli sauce. The tabbouleh is earthy, but offers random bursts of revitalising sweetness as the pomegranate seeds pop in the mouth."

SRIRACHA & POMEGRANATE LAMB WITH BEETROOT TABBOULEH

Serves 4, Preparation time 20-25 minutes, plus all-day marinating, Cooking time 5-10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the lamb

• 8 lamb cutlets

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 4 tbsp sriracha

• 2 tbsp pomegranate molasses

• 1 tsp fine sea salt

• 30g/1 1/4oz unsalted butter

For the tabbouleh

• 250g/9oz cracked bulgar wheat

• 600ml/1pt boiling water

• 2 large handfuls of fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

• 3 small beetroot, peeled and coarsely grated

• 4 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced

• Seeds from 1 pomegranate

• Extra virgin olive oil

• Sea salt flakes and coarse black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1.

In the morning, put the lamb into a mixing bowl and add the other ingredients except the butter. Stir together until the lamb is evenly coated – I find it easiest (not to mention incredibly satisfying) to use my hands. Cover the bowl and refrigerate all day.

Step 2.

When you’re ready to cook, put the bulgar wheat into another mixing bowl and cover with the boiling water. Cover and leave to soak for 15-20 minutes while you cook the lamb.

Step 3.

Heat a large frying pan over a high heat. Once the pan is very hot, add the lamb cutlets and fry for 2½ minutes per side. In the last 30 seconds throw in the butter and allow it to fizz and foam, using a spoon to baste the lamb with it. Once cooked, put the lamb on a plate to rest, and pour over the cooked butter.

Step 4.

Once the bulgar wheat is soft, drain away any excess water, then add the parsley, beetroot, spring onions, pomegranate seeds, a very generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Serve an enticing mound of tabbouleh topped with the tender lamb cutlets.

This recipe is from Flash in the Pan by John Whaite, for more recipes like this you can buy the book on Amazon.

