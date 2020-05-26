Queen Letizia's Perricone diet revealed – what the Spanish royal eats

Queen Letizia of Spain is one of the world's most elegant royals, from her designer wardrobe to her age-defying looks. It perhaps comes as little surprise that the royal reportedly ensures she's healthy from the inside out by following a special regime. King Felipe VI's wife, 47, is apparently a huge fan of the Perricone Diet, which focuses on inner wellbeing and encourages the consumption of foods that reduce inflammation. The diet, created by dermatologist Nicholas Perricone, MD, also has a ton of anti-ageing properties and benefits for the skin – sign us up!

Queen Letizia is said to be a fan of the Perricone diet, famed for its anti-ageing properties

The Perricone diet is thought to be one of the healthiest in the world, focusing on long-term wellbeing rather than weight loss. Luckily for Letizia, the typical Mediterranean diet, rich in vegetables and healthy oils, lends itself perfectly to it! Read on to find out how to get Letizia's glow…

What does Queen Letizia eat?

The Perricone diet is packed full of nutrient-dense foods and lean proteins, according to Everyday Health. Freshwater fish like salmon, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids, should be eaten in abundance, as well as raw foods rich in antioxidants such as berries. A typical breakfast is a freshly blended smoothie followed by an egg white omelette and smoked salmon. Food is simple, nutritious and above all healthy, so salads, grilled vegetables and, you guessed it, even more fish are recommended for lunch and dinner.

Freshwater fish like salmon is a staple of the Perricone diet

What does Queen Letizia drink?

Followers of the Perricone diet are encouraged to drink up to 3 litres of water a day – yes, that is over 12 glasses. If the clear stuff doesn’t float your boat, green tea is recommended due to its antioxidant properties. And it's no surprise that alcohol is frowned upon!

What does Queen Letizia snack on?

Healthy snacks like hazelnuts, plain yogurt, green apples, berries and olives are all part of the diet.

Berries are packed full of antioxidants

What food does Queen Letizia avoid?

Sadly for the carb-lovers among us, there are many foods that should be avoided if you're following the Perricone plan. Refined sugars are a major no-go, as are saturated fats, bread, pasta, beef and hard cheeses. We might have to turn a blind eye to this rule…

