Inside Amal Clooney's healthy diet that helps her maintain her killer figure

Amal Clooney has one of the most admired physique's in Hollywood, always looking the perfect combination of svelte and muscular.

While her toned figure is much down to her strict exercise routine, the 45-year-old also follows a healthy diet, with her and George's chef, Viviana Frizzi, giving an insight into how they eat at home. Read on for inside insight into how Amal eats on a daily basis…

What does Amal Clooney eat for breakfast?

Far from a bowl of cereal at the kitchen counter, Amal reportedly tucks into quite an unusual breakfast.

According to Heat magazine, the mum of twins favours an extremely healthy breakfast of 'seaweed soup and sometimes a boiled egg'.

What does Amal Clooney eat for lunch?

During a rare interview with Vogue at her home in Sonning, Amal gave fans an insight into her favourite lunches.

Writer Nathan Heller reported: "Clooney leads me to the kitchen, where her chef has laid out food. There is a salad, spaghetti with turkey meatballs, and chicken breast with lemon sauce. We help ourselves and take a seat at a small table nearby.

What does Amal Clooney eat for dinner?

In an interview with People magazine, the Clooneys spoke about their home life alongside their personal chef, Viviana Frizzi, who hails from Lake Como and has worked as the family's full-time private chef since 2013.

She cooks up a weekly pizza night for the couple - their favourite is a margherita with rocket salad, says Viviana - but her repertoire also includes Lebanese and Indian dishes, sushi and Italian meals.

"She can make anything, including handmade gnocchi with pesto that would make you cry," said George.

"Vivi cooks almost every night for us now because we have the twins. Going out isn't as easy or as interesting as it used to be. Besides all of our friends would rather eat her food than hit up a local restaurant in Como or in London."

George added: "Honestly, Amal and I are such poor chefs that any lesson from Vivi in the kitchen would be like teaching a whale to fly."

Amal and George's wedding menu also hints at their food preferences, though we doubt they eat in such a lavish fashion every day.

Thei wedding menu reportedly included potatoes with champagne and black truffle, lemon risotto with lobster, lemon and ricotta agnolotti, Chianina beef with porcini mushroom and sea bass with fruit and vegetable ceviche.

Does Amal Clooney eat snacks?

In the 2018 Vogue interview, Amal revealed some of her go-to snacks when at home.

Behind their pool house is a home cinema room which has candy jars and a popcorn machine. Amal said: "This is totally George’s zone. He does editing here, and I come in and get snacks."

All in all, Amal's diet sounds delicious – seaweed soup aside!

