It's no secret that Adele's body transformation became a hot topic for conversation last year when the Grammy Award-winning star shared images of her seven stone weight loss.

Whilst we think Adele has always looked incredible, the singer is said to have overhauled her lifestyle thanks to the Sirtfood Diet – best known for actively encouraging those following it to still enjoy red wine and chocolate.

What is the Sirtfood Diet?

Also referred to as the 5:2 diet, the Sirtfood diet is based on scientific research on sirtuins (SIRTs), a group of seven proteins found in the body that has been shown to regulate a variety of functions, such as our metabolism, inflammation and lifespan.

The Sirtfood Diet plan focuses on upping your intake of healthy sirtfoods. These include the following:

Apples

Citrus fruits

Red wine

Buckwheat

Walnuts

Dark chocolate

Medjool dates

Parsley

Capers

Blueberries

Green tea

Soy

Strawberries

Tumeric

Olive oil

Red onion

Rocket

Kale

Although many Sirtfood diet plans encourage calorie restrictions and fasting, you may wish to ease yourself into a more restrictive diet if you're not used to it. All recipes on the plan for breakfast, lunch and dinner boast a long list of health benefits - so if you prefer eating three-meals a day, you can still make and enjoy these delicious Sirtfood recipes.

What does Adele eat for breakfast?

Sirtfood meal plans recommend drinking the staple green juice up to three times a day

A typical breakfast for Adele might be a large glass of super-healthy green juice, often referred to as a "sirtfood staple". The juice is a delicious blend of iron rich leafy greens like kale and rocket and celery, sweetened with green apple, matcha and a hint of lemon.

This green juice is a great alternative for those who love caffeinated drinks, particularly because the matcha is an antioxidant-rich source of caffeine. Prior to her weight loss, Adele once admitted to enjoying 10 cups of tea a day with two sugars in each. She said: "I was on 20 sugars a day".

Alternatively, this date and walnut porridge is super simple to make and packed with delicious berries for those who have a sweet tooth.

What does Adele eat for lunch?

'How do you like your eggs?' Like Adele's please!

A typical lunch on the Sirtfood diet could be a warming Shakshuka - a Mexican-inspired recipe of baked eggs, tomato and kale. This hearty, healthy dish complete with runny yolks can be made in a large pan and served with buckwheat pitta for dipping – perfect for sharing!

What does Adele eat for dinner?

This delicious recipe has a fiery chilli kick

Who said you can't diet and eat pasta? This delicious king prawn arrabiata is a Sirtfood favourite – perfectly filling and full of flavour. Yum!

Before embarking on a weight loss journey, it's always important to make sure you're doing this for you. Adele's former personal trainer Pete Geracimo gave an insight into Adele's motivation to kickstart her body transformation and stressed the star lost weight entirely on her own terms.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: "When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery."

If you would like to discover more about the Sirtfood diet, which was once rumoured to be followed by Prince Harry, you can find some delicious recipes - including plant-based alternatives, in the book below.

