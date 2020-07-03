Jennifer Aniston's daily diet revealed: what the actress eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The Friends star makes super healthy meal choices

Jennifer Aniston is one of the world's favourite movie stars. From her popular character of Rachel Green in the hit comedy series Friends, to her many film roles over the years, Jen combines acting talent with a down-to-earth humour we all love.

The star is also known for her clean-living Los Angeles lifestyle, and come Oscar time, the 51-year-old (who still looks 30) continues to wow us with her slim figure in glamorous gowns.

We know that Jennifer loves to practice yoga, but what diet does the Marley & Me star follow to stay looking so fabulous? Find out below…

What does Jennifer Aniston eat for breakfast?

Jennifer's morning meal routine is a little different to the bog-standard bowl of cornflakes. The star previously told Radio Times: "I do intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning. I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours."

If you're wondering what intermittent fasting is, it's the 16: 8 diet, which involves restricting food consumption to a set time of eight hours a day and refraining from eating for the other 16 hours.

Jennifer likes to wake up with a cup of coffee in the mornings

Jennifer reportedly wakes around 9am, before drinking her daily celery juice, meditating and working out.

In 2016, she also told Elle magazine: "When I wake up, I have warm lemon water and then I have a shake or avocado and eggs, which is one of my favourites. I sprinkle a little coconut oil on that. Sometimes, I'll have a puffed millet cereal with a banana or I'll do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in at the end."

What does Jennifer Aniston eat for lunch?

In the Elle article, Jennifer revealed that for her, lunch is: "Some form of vegetables or salad with protein—pretty basic".

In 2019, Jen's personal trainer Leyon Azubuike, told Women's Health that his advice to clients like the A-lister is to eat a nutrient-rich, well-balanced containing healthy carbs, proteins, bright veg and leafy greens.

He said: "I love avocados, coconut oil, salmon, fish oil—anything that's a good form of fat is great."

The star always looks so chic at glitzy events

What does Jennifer Aniston eat for dinner?

The Along Came Polly star told Elle magazine that for dinner she probably eats the same as lunch: vegetables or salad with protein.

Jennifer shared this snap on her Instagram page

However, we do know that Jen isn't averse to the odd bowl of pasta.

In the same interview, she said her then-husband Justin Theroux had reintroduced her to the Italian carb and she'd learnt how to make carbonara. The actress said she makes the dish using egg, parmesan and bacon.

Jen, we love this too.

