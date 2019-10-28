This is what Gemma Atkinson eats for breakfast - and it looks delicious The new mum looked radiant in the video

It's 15 weeks since actress Gemma Atkinson welcomed her adorable baby girl Mia with partner, Strictly dancer, Gorka Marquez. Gemma is a huge fan of keeping fit and leading a healthy lifestyle, so it's no surprise that she's already back to training after the birth. The couple recently launched their own YouTube channel called Gem & Gorks, which gives fans a fly-on-the-wall insight into their daily lives with Mia. The latest episode shows Gemma kicking off the day with a super-healthy breakfast as she prepares for a day at the gym – and the star has given us major food inspo.

Photo credit: Instagram / Gemma Atkinson

Gemma wrote: "Training has been HUGE part of my life for the last 10 years. It took a well deserved back seat when I became a new mum. Today at 15 weeks Post Partum I began my Training journey once again."

In the clip, we see Gemma make herself a delicious-looking cooked breakfast. She reveals: "I always start the day with proteins, fats and fibre because the aim is to stabilise my blood sugar level first thing. If I have sugary cereals or anything like that it's going to spike my blood sugar."

"So my go-to breakfast is normally three eggs, either scrambled or in an omelette, my avocado and then some forms of greens: asparagus, kale or spinach. I've got some chicken sausages in the oven as well, just because I'm feeling a bit greedy today and I have coffee with almond milk."

And that's not all. Gemma adds: "Sometimes after I've had my eggs if I'm still a bit hungry - which is quite rare as it does fill you up - I have 50grams of oats, again with almond milk because I love it!"

Gemma admits that with a baby to take care of, there's not always time to make a cooked breakfast. "So on those days, if I'm having oats, it's quicker," she says. "I just add a scoop of whey protein in it and some almonds, walnuts. That's quicker to make. It's easier sometimes with a baby."

Photo credit: Instagram / Gemma Atkinson

The star recently shared a series of transformation photos on her Instagram page, showing herself at five months pregnant, six weeks postpartum, and then 15 weeks after the birth She captioned the snaps: "Dear body, thank you." The 34-year-old shared how she achieved her impressive transformation through gradual exercise and healthy diet, writing: "By making good nutritious choices with my meals without depriving myself (hello once a week cheesecake & pizza) I’m slowly getting back into it."