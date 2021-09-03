Jennifer Aniston just revealed her secret smoothie ingredient – and no wonder she looks so good

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram on Thursday to share her go-to breakfast. And let's be honest, if her supercharger smoothie has anything to do with her radiant skin and glossy hair – we're here for it.

The 52-year-old Friends star whipped up her blended breakfast of fresh fruit, chocolate almond milk, collagen powder, iron-rich greens and a spoonful of almond butter for an extra oomph – everything she needs to stay awake and alert until lunchtime.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston whips up her go-to breakfast smoothie

Her secret ingredient? Vital Proteins collagen powder. Collagen is a skin-firming protein that strengthens skin and also promotes elasticity and hydration. A go-to supplement to take if you want to boost your complexion, Jennifer swears by the stuff to maintain her ageless appearance.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, £39.99 / $45.68, Amazon

In fact, Jen's entire morning routine is enough to make anyone motivated. According to Well & Good magazine, the star is no stranger to a 4:30AM wake-up call, followed by a cup of warm water with lemon. She then meditates until it's time to break her fast with this healthy smoothie. Bliss.

Jennifer's smoothie is full of healthy fats and leafy greens, blended with "lots of ice" and fruit. Read on to discover exactly how she makes it…

Jennifer Aniston's healthy breakfast smoothie recipe



INGREDIENTS

1 cup chocolate almond milk

2 scoops of Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Peptides

Cherries and Banana

A few drops of Stevia

Antioxidants

1 cup of ice

Spinach

Pinch of cinnamon

Matcha powder

Spoonful of almond butter

INSTRUCTIONS



STEP 1

Simply blitz the ingredients in a blender or smoothie maker and get blitzing.

STEP 2

Pour into a tall glass, throw in a sustainable metal or bamboo straw and sip away.

Jennifer also adds Vital Proteins collagen powder to her coffee for an extra kick throughout the day – caffeine, but make it age-defying!

