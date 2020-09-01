This delicious marmalade chicken recipe will be an unexpected hit Try Jessie and Lennie Ware's new recipe

Autumn is upon us, which means it's finally time to indulge in hearty comfort food. Feeling uninspired about what to cook for dinner this week? You're not alone – according to a new study by Ocado, over 57 per cent Brits are stuck in a rut when it comes to mealtimes.

If you're bored of your usual flavour combinations, tickle your tastebuds with this amazing marmalade chicken thighs recipe from singer Jessie Ware and her mum Lennie.

The Table Manners podcast hosts' quick and easy recipe is sure to be a winner at socially-distanced dinner parties, while also using up store cupboard staples.

Marmalade Chicken Thighs

INGREDIENTS:

6 chicken thighs (skin on or off)

3 heaped tablespoons of thick cut marmalade

1.5 Tablespoons whole grain mustard

Juice of one large orange

1 orange cut in thin circle slices with skin on

Juice of one lemon

1.5 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

Pepper to season

Optional 1 red chilli finely sliced, seeds removed

The Table Manners hosts have come up with a unique flavour combination

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180 fan.

Step 2

Combine all the ingredients apart from the orange slices in a bowl, mix thoroughly. Place the chicken thighs in a baking tray and coat thighs with the mixture. Add a grind of pepper.

Step 3

Cook for 50 mins. Halfway through, scatter the orange slices around the baking tray. If the chicken is browning too quickly place an orange slice over the thigh or put some tin foil over the tray.

Step 4

Garnish with the finely sliced red chilli and serve with green beans, tenderstem broccoli and either rice or mashed potato.

