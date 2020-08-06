How to host a veggie BBQ your carnivore friends are bound to love too Try these delicious vegetarian BBQ recipes

Hosting a vegetarian barbecue this weekend, but unsure what to cook for your carnivore friends? We've got you covered. Vegetarian BBQs don't have to be boring – in fact, quite the opposite!

With August looking set to be a scorcher, it's time to fire up the grill and experiment with new flavours. Ditch the burgers and sausages in favour of unconventional dishes that will surprise your guests.

Here are some of our favourite recipes that will make even your carnivore mates forget there’s not a steak in sight. Read on…

1. Grilled veg gazpacho

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for Gizzi Erskine's gazpacho:

1 tomato (and a green too if you like), deseeded and chopped into small cubes

1/4 cucumber, deseeded and chopped into small cubes

1/4 red and/or yellow pepper, chopped into small cubes

1/2 white onion, finely chopped into small cubes

4 radishes, finely chopped into small cubes

80g white bread croutons

50g Hellmann’s Vegan Mayonnaise mixed with 50ml Extra virgin olive oil and 2 tbsp of water for drizzling

METHOD

Method for Gizzi Erskine's gazpacho:

Hellmann’s has partnered with chef Gizzi Erksine to create a series of tantalising BBQ recipes for the ultimate summer staycation.

Step 1

First of all, we are going to concentrate the flavour of the veg and add an extra level of smoky charred flavour by barbecuing them. Place them directly on the hottest part of the barbecue around 10 minutes, (pop the lid on) and turning regularly with tongs, until all the skins are splitting and charred.

Step 2

Remove from the barbecue and put into a food blender with the cucumber, garlic, bread, Hellmann’s Vegan Mayonnaise, basil, olive oil, sherry vinegar and blitz until smooth. Push this through a fine sieve into another mixing bowl to achieve a completely smooth soup. Repeat this process with the second half of the ingredients.

Step 3

Check for seasoning, and place in the fridge for a minimum of 1 hour so that it is thoroughly chilled. When you’re ready to serve the gazpacho, ladle it into bowls. Top each bowl with a little mixture of the chopped vegetables and a good drizzle of olive oil.

2. Garlic mushrooms with a balsamic reduction

These mushrooms look and taste way fancier than the effort required in making them. All you have to do is marinate the mushrooms in the mixture then BBQ them on skewers – the perfect accompaniment to your veggie feast.

Food blogger Tara Noland, who created the recipe, says: "Lots of garlic and fresh herbs are the key for these stunning mushrooms, plus a good balsamic reduction adds the right sweetness and the stunning colour. BBQing them maintains their natural juiciness."

See full recipe here

3. Pulled sweet potato sandwiches

Yes, you read that correctly: BBQ pulled sweet potato sandwiches. If some of your meat-loving friends feel unable to give up their carnivore ways due to an enduring love of pulled pork, this might just tempt them away.

All you do is grate the sweet potato, add the BBQ sauce and fry it up. Easy as anything, but be warned: things will get messy. Make sure you're armed with napkins so you can really get stuck into the sandwiches worry-free. We definitely recommend pairing it with Yup, it’s Vegan's recipe for cultured cashew cream cheese.

See full recipe here

4. Roasted beetroot salad with feta and couscous

In order to have a proper BBQ you can't just think about what you're throwing onto the grill. Salads are also key to any successful soiree, but just because they're a side doesn't mean they must be boring.

Instead, opt for this tasty roasted beetroot salad with feta and couscous from Blondelish, which has enough fun stuff in it to make you forget it’s a salad. You can also make it in advance, so your attention can be on the grill when your friends arrive.

See full recipe here

