Nigella Lawson delights fans with very exciting news The TV chef is returning to our screens

Nigella Lawson took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share some good news, delighting fans with the special announcement of a new cooking series called Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat.

The TV chef retweeted a post from BBC Two, teasing, "I have news". The tweet simply read: "@Nigella_Lawson returns to @BBCTwo with new series #CookEatRepeat".

Nigella will be back on our screens this autumn in Cook, Eat, Repeat

The six-part series, set to debut in October, will focus on Nigella's favourite comfort food, hero ingredients and "the rhythms and rituals of her kitchen", as well as delving into where she gets her inspiration for her recipes, from vintage cookbooks to social media.

Explaining the meaning behind the new show's title, Nigella said: "More than just a mantra, cook, eat, repeat is the story of my life".

Delicious recipes Nigella will be rustling up for viewers include Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake, indulgent Crab Mac’n’Cheese and Fear Free Fish Stew (we're not sure what this is, but it has been described as "life-affirming"). How incredible to they sound?

There's more good news for Nigella fans since she has also signed up for a one-hour Christmas special! The culinary guru has pledged to "warm up the winter evenings and add sparkle to the seasonal special".

The star's fans were very enthusiastic, taking to social media to comment on the good news. "Fab! I so can't wait", one fan enthused, while another wrote, "Yes! Yes! Yes!". Another joked: "That’ll be most of the male population glued to BBC2 for the duration".

Nigella fans can expect to see more delicious recipes

Of course, Nigella's die-hard fans will know the new show will be accompanied by a new cookbook of the same name.

The chef announced back in February that she would be releasing a new tome titled Cook, Eat, Repeat in October. Featuring over 50 recipes and personal essays from Nigella herself, it looks set to be a must-have.

Meanwhile, Nigella has been delighting her fans with cooking hacks on Instagram, including the best way to use up leftover tomatoes. We can't wait to see more of her tips and tricks in her new show!

