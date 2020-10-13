Working from home? Jamie Oliver's lunch tips are a game-changer The celebrity chef just made lunchtimes much more exciting

After months of working from home, many of us are starting to get bored of eating the same few meals on rotation at lunchtime. But Jamie Oliver has come to the rescue with some delicious new options!

"Baked potatoes! The king of comfort food and the most delicious working from home lunch am I right????," the celebrity chef wrote on Instagram as he showed off a mouthwatering range of homemade fillings.

"Crisp and golden on the outside, fluffy and soft on the inside, they’re the perfect vehicle for all sorts of tasty fillings. I've got some ideas for you to mix up your lunches this week...Tuna mayo twist, rainbow slaw, caramelised red onion and bacon," he continued.

So the real question is: which one to try first? Jamie added a new twist to some classic ingredients, including putting quartered cherry tomatoes and spring onion into your tuna mayo and finishing off your bacon toppings with natural yoghurt.

But one recipe, in particular, caught our eye – homemade baked beans and cheese. On his website, Jamie said: "Roughly chop a garlic clove and fresh red chilli, and add to a saucepan with a tin of cannellini beans, plum tomatoes, smoked paprika and a splash of Worcestershire sauce. Stir and simmer until thickened." Move aside, Heinz!

The TV star, 45, also shared some clever hacks for cooking the perfect jacket potato – after all, there's no point worrying about creating delicious fillings if you haven't perfected the main ingredient!

Jamie's quick and easy lunch recipes are perfect for winter

Before placing your freshly-washed potato in the oven, Jamie suggested you dry it with a clean tea towel, explaining: "Dry skin will ensure it’ll be crispy once baked."

Once it's cooked, he also said that speed is key when it comes to preparing the dish. "Transfer to a board and cut open straight away – if you let the potato sit after baking, the interior will steam and the potato can become soggy and heavy," the recipe instructions read.

