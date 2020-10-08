Jools and Jamie Oliver's kids are certainly a lucky bunch – if the photo the former shared of their school lunchboxes is anything to go by.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, doting mum Jools posted a photo of the epic meal she made for her son River that morning, and it featured everything from pastries and carrots to blueberries and homemade courgette wheels!

Alongside a picture of the impressive meal, Jools wrote: "Feel like I have been making kiddie's lunch boxes for ever! Made these awesome courgette pink wheels for River's lunch. Rebecca @whatmummymakes your book is so fab, so many lovely ideas."

How awesome is that lunchbox?

And while Jools is busy showing off her lunchbox hacks, doting dad Jamie shared an amazing pizza recipe with his fans last week, and let's just say we're hooked…

Jamie and his family are all foodies

The celebrity chef shared a brilliant cheat's version of a deep pan pizza with his Instagram followers and not surprisingly, they went a little mad over it.

He wrote: "Homemade deep pan pizzas with just three ingredients for the base – flour, salt, water!! So easy! We’re talking crispy on the outside, spongy in the middle...plus you only need one pan so minimal washing up!

Jamie's full pizza recipe

"I’ve given you one of my favourite flavour combos for the topping here, but you can use whatever you’ve got. Get creative and get stuck in! Full recipe in my bio. Happy Friday."

Jamie also posted a video tutorial of himself making the pizza, in which we see him top his pizza with sausage meat (he squeezes the meat out of the sausage casing to make little meatballs), red onions, jalapenos and cheese.

He says the recipe is 'super-quick' and only takes 15 minutes in all. To make his three-ingredient pizza dough, all you need to do is mix together the self-raising flour, water and sea salt before kneading.

